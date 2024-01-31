Restorative Dentistry Market - Global Forecast to 2028 Featuring Leading Players - 3M, COLTENE Group, Mitsui Chemicals, GC Corp, and Septodont

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Restorative Dentistry Market by Product (Material(Composite, Glass ionomer, Adhesive, Metal)), Rotary Instrument, Equipment (CAD/CAM, Intraoral scanner, CBCT, Xray)), End user (DSO, Clinic, Hospital), Cavity type, Key Stakeholders - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global restorative dentistry market is projected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2028 from USD 5.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.5%

The report analyzes the restorative dentistry market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, disease indication, end user and region. The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various restorative dentistry available in the market. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product, and key market strategies.

Rising prevalence of advanced cosmetic dental procedures. With increasing disposable incomes, the willingness to undergo expensive cosmetic procedures has increased in various countries, specifically among the aging population.

The demand for cosmetic dentistry has recorded a steady rise over the past few years. While the demand for tooth whitening procedures has grown significantly, non restorative materials such as inlays & onlays, and bonding agents are the most preferred cosmetic products. Moreover, initiatives undertaken by governments and companies will prove beneficial for market growth.

Initiatives are undertaken by the Indian Dental Association (IDA), such as the National Oral Health Program, which helps improve oral healthcare through equitable distribution of general & oral health facilities in coordination with related public or private sectors. Such activities make the population aware of oral hygiene, thus increasing the demand for dental restorative dental materials such as composites, and resins.

By Product, the material segment holds the major share of the restorative dentistry market in 2022.

The restorative dentistry market is segmented into materials, equipment and Instruments.

A large share of the material segment can be attributed to the rising number of advanced technological solutions and rising demand for aesthetic and cosmetic dental procedures. The restorative materials are used in dental restorative procedures to restore missing or decayed teeth, and therefore are chosen based on the type or surface of the tooth, which requires restoration.

By end user, The dental hospital and clinics segment holds the major share of the restorative dentistry market in 2022

By end user the restorative dentistry market is segmented into dental hospitals and clinics, and other end users.

A large share of the dental hospitals and clinics segment can be attributed to the financial capabilities of hospitals to purchase expensive equipment, the availability of trained professionals in hospitals to operate restorative dentistry and rising number of DSOs. Additionally, the trend of economic expansion and government focus on broader welfare policies has led to the growth of the healthcare sector in emerging economies.

By region, Asia Pacific will grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period in 2022

In 2022, Asia Pacific will grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this market can majorly be attributed to the to high-growth markets such as Japan, China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, and Singapore. In these countries, the growing per capita income, increasing investments in the healthcare industry by key market players.

The demand for restorative dentistry is also expected to increase due to the growing affordability of treatments and rising disposable incomes in the APAC region. For instance While Japan and South Korea drive technological innovation, countries like India and China offer significant growth opportunities as they increasingly attract patients for dental treatments from developed countries.

This report provides insights into the following:

Analysis of key drivers (growing number of tooth repair procedures, rising demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures, growing market for dental tourism in emerging countries, development of technologically advanced solutions, and lifestyle changes & unhealthy food habits.), restraints (intricacies of using traditional dental composites), opportunities (Growing focus on emerging markets & rising disposable income levels, Impact of DSOs on the dental industry, Increasing investments in CAD CAM technologies)), and challenges (Microleakage in composite restorations, Dearth of trained dental practitioners )

(growing number of tooth repair procedures, rising demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures, growing market for dental tourism in emerging countries, development of technologically advanced solutions, and lifestyle changes & unhealthy food habits.), restraints (intricacies of using traditional dental composites), opportunities (Growing focus on emerging markets & rising disposable income levels, Impact of DSOs on the dental industry, Increasing investments in CAD CAM technologies)), and challenges (Microleakage in composite restorations, Dearth of trained dental practitioners ) Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the restorative dentistry market

: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the restorative dentistry market Market Development : Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product, by type of cavity, end user and region.

: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product, by type of cavity, end user and region. Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global restorative dentistry market.

: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global restorative dentistry market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players like Players such as 3M Company (US), COLTENE Group (Switzerland), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), GC Corporation (Japan), Septodont Holding (France) in the global restorative dentistry market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 323 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

