Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights and Capital

LEI CODE 213800JKELS32V2OK421

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (the "Company") announces that, further to the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (details of which were set out in the Circular issued to shareholders on 10 July 2008), the Company allotted 544,118 ordinary shares of 1 penny each (the "New Ordinary Shares") in the capital of the Company on 31 January 2024. The New Ordinary Shares were issued at a price of 46.28 pence per ordinary share, comprising the most recent net asset value of 47.47 pence per ordinary share less the dividend of 1.19 pence per ordinary share.

Of the 544,118 New Ordinary Shares allotted on 31 January 2024, an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the admission of 211,711 New Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and it is expected that dealings will commence on or before 1 February 2024. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

A further application will be made to the UK Listing Authority for 209,166 shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. It is expected that dealings will commence on or before 8 February 2024. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

A final application will be made to the UK Listing Authority for the 123,241 remaining shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. It is expected that dealings will commence on or before 15 February 2024. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

Following the issue of the New Ordinary Shares, the capital of the Company as at 31 January 2024 consists of 160,616,816 ordinary shares of which 22,002,939 shares are held in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is 138,613,877 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

31 January 2024

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850