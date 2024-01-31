Fingrid Oyj

Stock Exchange release 31 January 2024 at 12:30 EET





Proposals of Fingrid’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting 2024

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Fingrid Oyj proposes to the Annual General Meeting 2024 that the meeting would decide as follows:





1. Number and composition of the Board of Directors



The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that Fingrid’s Board of Directors would consist of five (5) members and that the current members of the Board of Directors Hannu Linna, Leena Mörttinen, Jero Ahola and Anne Jalkala would be re-elected for the term of office ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The current Board member Jukka Reijonen has informed that he will not be available for re-election to the Board of Directors in the next Annual General Meeting.

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board will complement its proposal concerning the Board members to be elected after the approval processes affecting the election have been completed, based on current estimations, at the latest by 16 February 2024.

In addition, Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that from the current Board members Hannu Linna would be re-elected as the Chair and Leena Mörttinen re-elected as the Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors.

Of the proposed Board members, Hannu Linna, Jero Ahola and Anne Jalkala are independent from the company and its significant shareholders. Leena Mörttinen is independent of the company, but not of the significant shareholders since she is currently employed by a significant shareholder.

All the proposed Board members have given their consents to their appointments.





2. Remuneration for the Board of Directors



The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that the remuneration paid to the members of the Board of Directors remain unchanged. According to the proposal, the Chair shall be paid EUR 2,400/month, the Vice Chair EUR 1,300/month, and the Board members EUR 1,000/month, in addition to which, members shall be paid a meeting fee of EUR 600 for attending Board meetings and meetings of the Board’s committees and meetings of the Shareholders’ nomination board.

Additional information about the members proposed by Fingrid’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board is available on the company’s website. The Nomination Board’s proposals will be included in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting.

The Chair of Fingrid’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board is Karri Safo (nominated by the State of Finland), and its members are Mikko Räsänen (nominated by llmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company) and Erkko Ryynänen (nominated by Aino Holdingyhtiö Ky).





Contact information:

General Counsel, SVP Marina Louhija

tel. +358 40 519 0627