Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Review 2018-2023 and Forecast 2024-2030: 13.2% CAGR Projected, Driven by the Increasing Demand for Rapid and Accurate Diagnosis

The global oncology molecular diagnostic market is expected to reach an estimated $7.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.2% from 2024 to 2030. The study includes a forecast for the global oncology molecular diagnostic by product type, type, technology, end use, and region.

The future of the global oncology molecular diagnostic market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and diagnostic center, reference laboratory, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, and academic & research institute markets. The major drivers for this market are augmenting incidence of different cancer related cases, increasing demand for rapid and accurate diagnosis, and growing number of blood donation campaigns.

Oncology Molecular Diagnostic Market Insights

The report forecasts that breast is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing awareness of breast cancer and women's health and rising demand for minimally invasive and accurate diagnostic tests.

Within this market, hospital and diagnostic center is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the extensive use of molecular diagnostic tests in this field by medical professionals.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising prevalence of cancer among population, existence of favorable reimbursement for health, and presence of key players in the region.

