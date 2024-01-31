RNA Therapeutics Market Research Report 2023: Focus on mRNA Therapeutics, RNA Interference, Antisense Oligonucleotides - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNA Therapeutics Market by Product (Vaccines, Drugs), Type (mRNA Therapeutics, RNA Interference, Antisense Oligonucleotides), Indication (Infectious Diseases, Rare Genetic Diseases), End User (Hospitals & Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The RNA therapeutics market is projected to grow from USD 13.7 billion in 2023 to USD 18.0 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6%

This report studies the RNA therapeutics market based on product, type, indication, end user, and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

The key factors driving the overall market growth include an increase in the number of collaborations and partnerships among market players as well as RNA technology manufacturers, an increase in applications of different types of RNA therapeutics (such as RNA aptamers, siRNA, small-activating RNA), and the rapid emergency use authorizations and approvals for COVID-19 booster vaccines. The emergence of small activating RNAs (siRNAs) and circular RNAs (circRNAs) has expanded the scope of RNA therapeutics.

The report also studies micro markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total RNA therapeutics market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

RNA drugs to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on product, the RNA therapeutics market is segmented into drugs and vaccines. In 2022, vaccines represented the majority of the market share, whereas the RNA drugs segment registered the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2023-2028).

The growth of the RNA therapeutics drugs market is propelled by a surge in technological advancements in RNA synthesis and drug delivery. The increasing number of FDA approvals for RNA-based drugs and robust increase in the pipeline are attributive to the segment's lucrative growth. Regulatory approvals of RNA-based drugs, such as Patisiran, Lumasiran, and Viltolarsen, and their successful commercialization have encouraged several therapeutics manufacturers to invest in this space.

The mRNA therapeutics segment accounted for the largest share in the RNA therapeutics market in 2022

Based on the type, the RNA therapeutics market is segmented into RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics, mRNA therapeutics, antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapeutics, and other therapeutics. The mRNA therapeutics segment accounted for the largest share of the RNA therapeutics market in 2022.

The success of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines has also demonstrated the potential of mRNA technology in developing effective vaccines against infectious diseases, leading to increased interest and investment in mRNA therapeutics. In August 2023, CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings collaborated with Moderna, Inc. to investigate CARsgen's investigational Claudin18.2 CAR T-cell product candidate (CT041) in combination with Moderna's investigational Claudin18.2 mRNA cancer vaccine.

Rare genetic/hereditary diseases have emerged as a lucrative segment in the RNA therapeutics market

Based on the indication, the RNA therapeutics market is segmented into infectious diseases, rare genetic diseases/hereditary diseases, and other indications. Rare genetic diseases, often characterized by their limited prevalence and challenging treatment paradigms, create opportunities for the innovative potential of RNA-based interventions.

RNA therapeutics offer a unique avenue to address these rare genetic disorders by precisely targeting the underlying genetic mutations that are responsible for the diseases. Through techniques such as gene silencing using small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) or gene editing using CRISPR/Cas9, RNA therapeutics correct or mitigate the genetic abnormalities causing these conditions.

Europe dominates the global RNA therapeutics market throughout the forecast period.

Europe leads the market for RNA vaccines, with the highest share of revenue in this segment in 2022. North America has emerged as the fastest-growing region from 2023 to 2028. The collective revenue share of Europe, across both RNA vaccines and RNA drugs, is highest in 2022, and this is set to continue through the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Market Drivers: The key factors driving the overall market growth include an increase in the number of collaborations and partnerships among market players as well as RNA technology manufacturers, an increase in applications of different types of RNA therapeutics, and the rapid emergency use authorizations and approvals for COVID-19 booster vaccines.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on RNA therapeutics offered by the top 17-20 players in the market. The report analyzes the RNA therapeutics market by product, type, indication, end user, and region.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various products/types of RNA therapeutics/end users across key geographic regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the gene editing market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the RNA therapeutics market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.

Arbutus Biopharma

Biontech Se

Crispr Therapeutics

Curevac Se

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Moderna, Inc.

Novartis Ag

Orna Therapeutics

Pfizer Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Sanofi

Silence Therapeutics

Sirnaomics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i05thk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment