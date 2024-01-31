Key Development Areas and Case Analysis of Industry 4.0: Featuring Case Study Analysis of Siemens (Supply-Side) and Foxconn (Demand-Side)

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Development Areas and Case Analysis of Industry 4.0: Siemens and Foxconn as Examples" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The development of Industry 4.0 has not progressed as quickly as anticipated, but it still stands as a means to enhance competitiveness. Accelerated ICT product replacement cycles, increasing customization demands, unforeseeable geopolitical maneuvers, and unexpected events continue to influence production methods, necessitating greater adaptability and transparency within supply chains.

Furthermore, the need to calculate supply chain carbon emissions and the emergence of AI technologies like ChatGPT underscore the importance of companies achieving connectivity and visibility in line with Industry 4.0 principles to develop relevant applications. This presents an opportunity for companies to consider a sequential progression towards more advanced stages, leveraging existing data foundations to integrate operational processes and create intelligent applications.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

AUO

AWS

Foxconn

Innolux

McKinsey

Microsoft

Nvidia

OpenAI

Rockwell

Siemens

Key Topics Covered



1. Methodology for Industry 4.0

1.1 Overview of the Background of Industry 4.0

1.2 Maturity Model

1.3 Implementation Steps

1.3.1 Definition of Company Process

1.3.1.1 Research and Development

1.3.1.2 Production

1.3.1.3 Logistics

1.3.1.4 Services

1.3.1.5 Marketing

1.3.2 Definition of Corporate Structure

1.3.2.1 Resources

1.3.2.2 Information Systems

1.3.2.3 Organizational Structure

1.3.2.4 Culture

1.3.3 Definition of Development Stages

1.3.3.1 Computerization

1.3.3.2 Connectable

1.3.3.3 Visualizable

1.3.3.4Analyzable

1.3.3.5 Predictable

1.3.3.6 Adaptive



2. Case Study Analysis

2.1 Supply-Side Approach: Siemens

2.1.1 Background

2.1.2 Approaches

2.1.2.1 Raw Material Management and Product Traceability

2.1.2.2 Cross-business Integration

2.1.2.3 Production Optimization

2.1.2.4 Equipment Maintenance and Knowledge Management

2.1.3 Benefits

2.2 Demand-Side Approach: Foxconn

2.2.1 Background

2.2.2 Approaches

2.2.2.1 Experience Replication

2.2.2.2 Platform Development

2.2.2.3 Organizational Structure

2.2.3 Benefits



3. Unexplored Areas of Development and Recommendations

3.1 Applicability of Industry 4.0

3.2 Key Focus Areas for Development

3.3 Transformation Benefits Beyond Production

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11jzxw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.