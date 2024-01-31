Disposable Hospital Gowns Market To Reach USD 10.1 Billion By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Disposable Hospital Gowns Market size was valued at USD 3.9 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 10.1 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.2%.

The market for disposable hospital gowns refers to gowns primarily used in hospital settings. These gowns are made from non-woven materials and are suitable for one-time use only. Due to their inability to protect against germs and other infections after the first use, they cannot be washed or reused and are typically disposed of after use. The demand for these gowns has risen due to the increasing instances of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) to prevent disease transmission.

In 2019, a study on "Nosocomial Pneumonia" discovered that around 90% of ICU patients are susceptible to developing nosocomial pneumonia. This has caused a surge in demand for disposable hospital gowns, which are used to prevent contamination and reduce the risk of HAIs. These gowns help protect the patient from bacterial and microbial pathogens and prevent them from entering their body.

The market for medical gown coverings is growing due to the increasing number of surgeries performed for various reasons, such as sports injuries, accidents, cardiovascular illnesses, and chronic ailments. These coverings are usually made of non-woven fabric and are designed with multiple layers (2 or 3) to prevent germs and microorganisms from directly contacting the surgeon. According to a research article, approximately 234 million major surgeries occur annually.

Request Sample Report:

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/request-sample-pdf/disposable-hospital-gowns-market-2680

Segmentation Overview:

The global disposable hospital gowns market has been segmented into usability, product, risk type, and region. Disposable surgical gowns are incredibly popular with surgeons because they aid in reducing the risk of contamination and infection during surgery. By using new, separate gowns for each surgery, hygiene is maintained, thereby ensuring the safety of both the patient and the surgeon. High-risk disposable gowns are particularly useful for longer surgeries as they protect against the absorption or seeping of body fluids and liquid-borne pathogens. As a result, these gowns are ideal for surgeries requiring extended periods.

Buy This Research Report:

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/checkout-page/disposable-hospital-gowns-market-2680

Disposable Hospital Gowns Market Report Highlights:

The global disposable hospital gowns market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 10.2% by 2032.

Disposable hospital gowns are used in hospital settings and made of non-woven materials for one-time use only. The demand for these gowns has increased due to the rise of hospital-acquired infections and the need to prevent disease transmission. Similarly, medical gown coverings made of non-woven fabric are used in surgeries to prevent germs and microorganisms from contacting the surgeon.

North America is a major player in the disposable hospital gown market, with the United States holding a significant share in this region. According to the Centers for Disease Control, healthcare-associated infections are responsible for an estimated 1.7 million infections and approximately 99,000 deaths. These statistics and rigorous hygiene regulations fuel the country's growing demand for disposable hospital gowns.

Some prominent players in the disposable hospital gowns market report include 3M Company, Cardinal Health, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Winner Medical Co. Ltd., Angelica, Medline Industries Inc., Bellcross Industries Pvt Ltd., Standard Textile Co. Inc., Medtecs Group, Priontex, and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- 3M has joined forces with AbilityOne to assist visually impaired individuals. 3M products are shipped to CABVI, a non-profit organization that employs individuals with visual impairments. This organization transforms the tape into smaller rolls that can be sold to the government.

- Cardinal Health has launched its SmartGown™ EDGE Breathable Surgical Gown with ASSIST™ Instrument Pockets in the U.S., which is designed to offer safe and convenient instrument access for surgical teams. The gown is recommended to hold one instrument per pocket during surgical procedures, increasing handling efficiency and allowing clinical teams to focus on delivering safe patient care.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-customization/disposable-hospital-gowns-market-2680

OR

Ask For Discount

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-discount/disposable-hospital-gowns-market-2680

Disposable Hospital Gowns Market Segmentation:

By Usability: Low-type, Average-type, Premium-type

By Product: Surgical, Non-Surgical and Patient

By Risk Type: Low, Moderate, High

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market 2023 to 2032

Microfluidics Market 2023 to 2032

Biosimilars Market 2023 to 2032

Advanced Wound Care Market 2023 to 2032

Orthopedic Implants Market 2023 to 2032