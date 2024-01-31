First Ukraine WEMIX PLAY Partner, WECAN to Launch Military Strategy Game “R-Planet” in Q2 2024

Singapore , Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The first full-fledged military-themed strategy game on the market to effortlessly integrate Game Assets like NFTs into almost every aspect of gameplay

Game Assets like NFTs and Game Boosts provide a wide range of specific advantages and powerful benefits that greatly expand the realm of gameplay possibilities

Leading global game developer Wemade has unveiled WECAN as the first game studio from Ukraine to join the world’s biggest blockchain game platform, WEMIX PLAY ( www.wemixplay.com ). WECAN is known for the extensive use of digital innovations such as staking systems, NFTs, DeFi and DAOs in its games, and will launch military strategy game “R-Planet” on WEMIX PLAY in Q2 2024.



Players begin their journey on R-Planet, a distant sphere of hostile lands, drifting through outer space, along with its tiny satellite Hollow. Its rich deposits of four precious minerals (Enefterium, Caponium, Waxon, WECANite) has made R-Planet an ideal habitat for advanced animals including heroes, and the Ahnangs, an alien race of space pirates. To succeed, players need to create and expand a network of bases and create a strong army by producing and upgrading combat units; joining or creating an alliance to form a powerful community; and finally engaging in battle with enemies.

Effortless integration of NFTs into gameplay aspects

Central to this mission is the utilization of NFTs, making “R-Planet'' the first full-fledged military-themed strategy game on the market to effortlessly integrate Game Assets in almost every aspect of the game. Game assets provide a wide range of specific advantages and powerful benefits that greatly expand the realm of gameplay possibilities, and comprise:

Land NFTs - among the most valuable NFTs because attaching land NFTs to a base can hugely increase its ability to mine more resources. This is important because minerals are needed for everything from building construction, to producing your robot army, to even building a superweapon.

Game Boosts: There are also single-use NFTs that can do everything from increasing their experience, healing damage and even changing their characteristics. A subset of single-use NFTs instantly speeds up and completes different tasks, like the construction of a building, upgrading of robot troops and even replenishing resources.

Hero-related NFTs - Heroes are the major beneficiary of NFTs in “R-Planet”, with various items that can significantly increase their strength, speed, and power. These include rare game items found during quests which provide significant bonuses such as doubling the speed of your troops, reducing in half the time needed to create troop units, and adding a notable bonus to mining.