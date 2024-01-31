Dovre Group Plc Press Release January 31, 2024, at 2 pm

Suvic AB, a subsidiary of Suvic Oy, has received a Notice to Proceed for the Storhöjden wind farm

Suvic has received a Notice to Proceed from the customer for the Storhöjden wind farm and will start the actual construction work in Sweden. The work will be carried out by Suvic AB, a wholly owned Swedish subsidiary of Suvic Oy.

With this notification, the conditional contract for Storhöjden announced on 20.12.2023 thus becomes a BoP contract.

Suvic has already completed some design, field surveys and preliminary road alignments in Storhöjden as part of the early works agreement. "The actual work will start with topsoil removal, site mobilisation and quarrying, after which we will build the lifting fields and roadways. The foundations and cabling for the wind turbines are planned to be completed by December 2024," says Olli Niemelä, COO of Suvic's Swedish site operations, explaining the construction schedule for the park.

The park of 22 wind turbines in Kramfors municipality is part of the High Coast project. The BoP is being made with Adalen and HC Wind – SPVs launched by Renewable Power Capital Ltd. (RPC). Headquartered in London, RPC is backed by CPP Investment Board and was founded in 2020 to develop, construct, own and operate renewable energy and industrial scale storage projects across Europe.

For further information, please contact:

Ville Vesanen

CEO, Suvic Oy

Tel. +358 44 328 9928

vve@suvic.fi, www.suvic.fi

Ilari Koskelo

Vice Chairman of the Board, Dovre Group Plc

Tel. +358 40 510 8408

ilari.koskelo@navdata.fi

Dovre Group is a trusted global provider of project management services with locations across Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, and the United States. Our professionals execute assignments all around the world. In 2022, the Group’s net sales were EUR 203 million and its operating result was EUR 8.5 million. The Group’s parent company Dovre Group Plc is domiciled in Finland and listed in Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol DOV1V). Dovre takes an active part in the green transition and contributes to an environmentally and socially sustainable future. Website: www.dovregroup.com

Suvic Oy is a construction company founded in Oulu in 2017, specializing in the implementation and project management of wind farms. The company also offers contracting services for energy and industrial construction. Suvic brings new, innovative practices to the field of energy construction through design, construction, and project management. The company's current sites include Valrea's Kalistanneva and Matkussaari wind farms (Kurikka), Prime Capital's Sandbacka wind farm (Uusikaarlepyy and Vöyri), CPC Finland's Lakari solar power plant, EPV Solar Power’s solar power plant in Heinineva (Lapua) and Fortum’s data center waste heat power plant (Kirkkonummi). Website: www.suvic.fi

RPC is a London-headquartered pan-European renewables company established in 2020, with the backing of CPP Investments. RPC invests in the development, construction, and long-term ownership of onshore wind and solar projects, enabling the energy transition and driving stable long-term, risk-adjusted returns. RPC’s flexible mandate allows it to structure investments which recognise the changing market dynamics in Europe and create innovative solutions to build relationships designed for decades rather than months.

RPC is led by a seasoned and established team of energy investment professionals with deep renewable power, technical, and operational expertise, and a strong common purpose. RPC aims to pioneer the European renewables sector, accelerating the already-rapid growth and playing a key role in making the energy transition a reality.

For more information, please visit www.renewablepowercapital.com

