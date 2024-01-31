Mobile & Handheld Gaming Market projected to reach USD 276 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - says MarketDigits in its latest study

Richmond, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Mobile & Handheld Gaming Market ” , by Product Type (Smartphones Products, Virtual reality headset Products, Gaming apps, Gaming consoles), Technology (Graphics processing units, Processor technology, Display technology, cloud gaming services, Augmented reality technology), Monetization (Apps purchases, Paid apps, Advertising) Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Conventional Store, Online, Subscription Model, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Mobile & Handheld Gaming Market Report Scope:

Market size value in 2023 USD 156.6 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 276 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 8.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Global Mobile & handheld gaming market occupies a significant role in the contemporary gaming industry, offering convenience and quick gaming solutions to consumers with increasingly busy lifestyles. While computer and console video games used to be the defining forms for digital gaming, mobile games have arguably established themselves as the contemporary, dominant sites for digital play. This development has been rather quick, only taking place in a timespan of couple of decades and transformative for both the contents and practices of gaming, as well as to the associated gaming technologies and business models. Simultaneously, the detachment of digital play from the fixed location in homes and dedicated video gaming arcades has spread games and play into everyday lives in an unprecedented manner. This pervasive character and ease of access in mobile gaming is connected with several social and cultural changes: suddenly almost everyone seems to own a capable gaming device, and while there has been celebration of mobile gaming helping games to “go mainstream”, there has also been concerns (both by gamers and non-gamers alike) that all the associated changes have not been only for the good.

The Mobile & handheld gaming market benefits the gaming industry by tapping into evolving consumer needs, creating opportunities for manufacturers, retailers, and suppliers to adapt and thrive. With the new generations of cellular networks (3G, 4G, 5G), powerful and relatively affordable touchscreen consumer devices, and constantly updated stream of software and services, the contemporary landscape of mobile gaming looks very different from that at the turn of the century. Its contribution to product diversification and technological advancements underscores its role as a key driver of industry evolution, making it a vital component in meeting the dynamic demands of today's consumers.

Promote skills of thinking

One of the primary drivers for the global Mobile & Handheld Gaming market is the significant shift in consumer lifestyles. The fast-paced nature of modern life has led to an increased demand for convenient and easily accessible smart devices options. Mobile Games is not limited to entertainment only, but entered in the fields of learning and treatment. In the field of Learning and Education, it is observed that learning potentials for players Games higher than non-players .It is noted in the literature that serious games can make a positive contribution .Mobile game-based learning use gameplay to strengthen the motivation to learn, engage in the acquisition of knowledge and to improve the effectiveness of learning content transfer and should mix between education and purpose entertainment to make successful. The games promote skills of thinking and planning more than assigned to content knowledge also promote problem-solving and collaboration.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing adoption of smartphones

Availability of app store at wide range

Newer technology with higher data speed

Opportunities:

Technological Advancements

Growing purchasing power of consumer

Increasing availability of smart devices

Increasing demand for diverse gaming experiences

Advancements in Gaming Technologies

Technological advancements in gaming industry play a crucial role in propelling the growth of the global Mobile & handheld gaming market. Continuous developments technologies leads to the growth in smart devises. Gaming industry is a multi - million dollar industry worldwide it is growing rapidly even more then movies and music industry. Start from the Mario to the latest games in PC, Consoles or in Mobile phones there is a drastic change in graphics and animation. In this empirical research paper the researcher wants to explore the specific area of smartphones gamers and smart generation users of school & colleges due to availability of high end smartphones in different price range the gaming market is on the boom. The research paper has a series of questionnaire to find out the various aspects about the smartphones game and gamers.

North America dominates the market for Mobile & handheld gaming.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global Mobile & Handheld Gaming market, with the United States leading in consumption and market share. The region's dominance can be attributed to the 5G connectivity leads to growth in gaming, the highest adoption of smart devices, and increasing trend of cloud gaming services. The U.S. market particularly benefits from a diverse consumer base with a penchant for quick and convenient device options.

Asia-Pacific, and specifically India, is emerging as a key player with substantial growth potential in the Mobile & Handheld Gaming market. India's market is driven by a rising urban population, increasing disposable incomes, and a shift towards Westernized culture. The convenience factor aligns well with the fast-paced urban life in countries like India, making mobile & handheld gaming s increasingly popular. Additionally, government initiatives promoting the food processing sector and improvements in distribution channels contribute to the market's growth.

Another noteworthy region is the Middle East and Africa, where the demand for convenient gaming solutions is on the rise due to changing lifestyles and an expanding working-class population. South Africa, in particular, showcases promise as a market with high growth potential, driven by urbanization and a growing awareness of convenient mobile gaming options.

The Mobile gaming holding market in social network

While mobile games have been popular during the last decade, the 2020 pandemic gave the industry a huge spurt. According to a report, ‘63% of respondents reported an increase in gameplay time, more so in countries hard hit by COVID-19 — with an estimated 75% of the net rise in mobile gaming activity to remain after the “new normal” is established in the next two years. ’In China, which had a national lockdown much earlier than other countries, downloads of mobile games peaked at 284.3 million in February 2020. The same trend could also be seen in other regions as they entered lockdown. Since then, social mobile games have offered users worldwide a way to stay entertained and connected throughout the global pandemic. Games like Among Us in particular saw a huge increase in popularity and this could be because of how team-mates in game have to work together to complete tasks while trying to hunt out the imposters out to get them.

Segmentations Analysis of Mobile & Handheld Gaming Market: -

By Product Type Smartphones Virtual reality headset Gaming apps Gaming consoles

By Technology Graphics Processing Units Processor technology Display technology Cloud gaming services Augmented Reality technology

By Monetization In Apps purchases Paid apps Advertising

By Distribution Channel Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Conventional Store Online Subscription Model Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



