Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. Rebrands as Ladybug NutraTech and Positions Growhouse Nutraceuticals for Strong Growth in 2024

TULSA, OK, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: LBRG) ("Ladybug" or the "Company"), the parent company of Growhouse Nutraceuticals, is pleased to announce its strategic rebranding as Ladybug NutraTech. This rebranding positions Ladybug NutraTech as the managing entity for all health and wellness properties under its umbrella.

With the wholly owned subsidiary, Growhouse Nutraceuticals, poised for significant topline growth in 2024, the Company anticipates reaching a projected revenue of $25,000,000 for the calendar year. The rebranding of the parent company is a strategic move to leverage the growth and recognition experienced by Growhouse Nutraceuticals in the current quarter.

Ladybug NutraTech's strategic rebranding is underscored by the unveiling of its new website, www.ladybugnutratech.com, marking a significant evolution in the company's business strategy. This transition is not merely cosmetic; it is a pivotal step aligned with the company's projected rapid growth within the health and wellness sector. The company’s integration of advanced AI capabilities goes beyond simply enhancing operational efficiency. Ladybug NutraTech's investment in artificial intelligence empowers the brand to capitalize on opportunities arising from its superior product offerings. These AI capabilities contribute substantially to an enriched and personalized customer shopping experience, reinforcing the company's position at the forefront of innovation in the industry. This dual emphasis on product excellence and cutting-edge technologies positions Ladybug NutraTech for sustained success in a competitive marketplace.

The announcement of this rebranding, coupled with the website launch, positions Ladybug NutraTech as a trailblazer in the digital health and wellness landscape. By actively managing and acquiring well-crafted e-commerce websites, the company is establishing itself as a digital frontrunner in the online health and wellness industry.

The new identity underscores Ladybug NutraTech's commitment to growth and innovation in the burgeoning online health market. Recognizing the rising consumer demand for health and wellness products, the Company's pivot to a hybrid organic growth “and” growth by acquisition strategy reflects a keen understanding of how to build shareholder value, how to respond to market dynamics, and how to cater to consumer needs. The strategic focus on online retail and e-commerce acquisitions is designed for both immediate profitability and sustainable long-term growth, catering to the increasing interest and investment in online health and wellness enterprises.

Tamara Maxfield, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our rebranding and future targeted acquisitions are a key component of our strategy to rapidly grow our revenue while enhancing marketing efficacy." This approach highlights Ladybug NutraTech's ambition to expand its market footprint and attract investors seeking promising opportunities in the health and wellness domain. The Company is well positioned in an industry poised for significant growth, driven by heightened consumer awareness and demand for health and wellness products.”

Stay updated with the latest announcements by visiting our websites at https://ladybugnutratech.com, https://growhousenutraceuticals.com, or via our social media channels.

About Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

Ladybug Resource Group Inc. is rapidly establishing itself as a notable creator of e-commerce platforms, particularly focusing on wellness and nutraceutical companies. This enterprise has expanded its reach by launching Growhouse Nutraceuticals Ltd., a venture that specializes in marketing and selling a range of wellness and nutraceutical products. Growhouse Nutraceuticals Ltd. primarily targets sports nutrition and peak performance consumers, catering to a specific niche in the wellness and health supplement market. This strategic move indicates Ladybug Resource Group Inc.'s commitment to tapping into specialized market segments within the broader wellness industry.

