Process Validation with Qualification: 2-Day Online Training Course (May 21-22, 2024) - Fully Understand and Comply with Current EU and FDA Process Validation Guidelines

Attending this invaluable two-day event will give you the tools to fully understand and comply with current EU and FDA process validation guidelines and meet implementation challenges.

Taking a practical and analytical approach to process design, equipment and utility qualification, the programme will link product requirements to equipment verification and commercial-scale process validation.

Good engineering practice (GEP) and a range of techniques, including quality risk management and design of experiments

and statistics, will be examined to optimise continual improvement in process qualification, verification, commissioning and validation.

Benefits of attending:

Know the scope of FDA, EU and other international validation guidelines

the real meaning of buzzwords such as qualification, verification and validation Learn tools and techniques for you to subsequently apply to your products

Certification:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend?

This seminar will be of particular interest to all those from the pharmaceutical industry working in:

Development

Manufacturing

Engineering

Quality

It will also benefit the following personnel working in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry:

Process engineers

Pharmacists

Scientists

Quality assurance professionals

Quality control managers

Late-stage product and process development engineers, scientists, pharmacists

Technology scale-up and transfer managers

Validation and qualification managers

Validation and qualification specialists

Risk management specialists

Lean management specialists

Operations managers and engineers

Key Topics Covered

Day 1

The science and risk-based approach to process validation

ICH Q8/9/10/11/12

Exercise 1 - Key points

Introduction to the FDA process validation guidance

Introduction to the EU Process Validation Guidelines and Annex 15

Exercise 2: Guidance

Process design: FDA PV Stage 1

Exercise 3: Process Design

Quality risk management

Exercise 4: Risk assessment

Day 2

Equipment and utility qualification: FDA PV Stage 2.1

Exercise 5: Equipment Qualification

Tools for Process Validation - part 1

Tools for Process Validation - part 2

Exercise 6: What techniques/tools to use at which PV Stage

Process Performance Qualification/Process Validation - FDA PV Stage 2.2

Exercise 7: Process Validation - number of batches

Continued Process Verification/Ongoing Process Verification - FDA PV Stage 3

Exercise 8: Ongoing Process Verification

Case Study: Process improvement

Exercise 9: Continual Improvement

Exercise 10: SWOT

