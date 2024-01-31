Independent tests confirm 30x performance boost for secure remote access

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbrink has produced independent test results to support claims that its award winning hybrid access as a service (HAaaS) solution outperforms the VPN and ZTNA industry leaders.



Tests by network lab Broadband Testing concluded that the Cloudbrink service improved the performance of applications over unreliable internet connections by 30x or more even when fully secured.

Steve Broadhead, director Broadband Testing, said: “Security typically involves a big performance overhead. If you use a VPN for example, you can expect up to a 90% immediate loss of effective bandwidth. Most SSE and ZTNA services also add significant latency. What’s remarkable in Cloudbrink’s case is that a fully secured ZTNA service still delivers hugely accelerated performance compared to the same connection with nothing added.”

Cloudbrink commissioned the speed tests after a Fortune 100 entertainment and media company benchmarked the Cloudbrink service against VPN, SD-WAN and ZTNA solutions from Cisco, Zscaler, Pulse Secure, Perimeter 81 and Tailscale. The customer needed to improve productivity of a remote developer team to avoid missing a major project deadline.

Prakash Mana, chief executive of Cloudbrink, said: “Working with massive file transfers and unreliable connections, remote developers were struggling to make more than one or two code check-ins a day. The clock was running down on the project and the customer had to find a solution.

“Our service was so much faster than their existing platforms that the company suspected at first there was something wrong with its test rig. Cloudbrink even outperformed a direct connection with security turned off. We asked Broadband Testing to run its own tests under controlled conditions to confirm the customer’s findings.”

Broadhead said: “Cloudbrink claims up to a 30x performance improvement but we found a number of scenarios where that figure was hugely exceeded, especially where network conditions became more challenging. The Cloudbrink solution also increased throughput and reduced transfer time even in perfect network conditions.”

Brandon Butler, IDC Research Manager for Enterprise Networks, said: “Today, organizations are more distributed than ever, and they need network and security architectures that meet the needs of their digital businesses. But with distributed users accessing distributed applications, traditional network and security solutions can be inefficient and ineffective.

“Cloudbrink is one of a handful of companies that is reimagining network and security architectures for the age of the hyper-distributed enterprise, and speed tests like this one show the power of how next-generation architectures can securely assure high-quality digital experiences for users.”

About Cloudbrink

Cloudbrink brings high-performance connectivity to the modern hybrid workforce anywhere in the world. The company uses AI and ML to provide edge-native hybrid access as a service (HAaaS). HAaaS delivers accelerated performance for cloud, SaaS and data center applications.

Cloudbrink’s software-only solution includes the world's first personal SD-WAN with high-performance zero-trust access (ZTA) and Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) security. With the ability to use thousands of dynamic PoPs called FAST edges, Cloudbrink provides an in-office experience with a 30x increase in application performance and reduced operational complexity for network, security, and IT administrators.

Based in Sunnyvale, California, the Cloudbrink team has decades of combined expertise in last-mile network connectivity, security, and distributed systems.

www.cloudbrink.com

