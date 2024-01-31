Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Partners with Red Bull

Dallas, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is thrilled to be collaborating with the great folks at Red Bull.

Beginning February 5th, the world’s largest barbecue brand will offer the popular energy drink, Red Bull, to their guests with a new campaign called “Buy Now, For Later.” Dickey’s fans will be able to purchase a Red Bull energy drink to enjoy post-barbecue lunch as they head back to work.

The three popular Red Bull flavors being offered are; the Original Red Bull, Sugar Free Red Bull, and the Tropical Red Bull. These beverages will be sold in the can for an easy take away option, but can also be enjoyed at Dickey’s with their famous Big Yellow Cup.

“We’re really looking forward to this partnership with a fantastic brand like Red Bull,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO, Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “I believe we’re both passionate about our guests and the quality of the products we serve.”

This Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and Red Bull partneship is scheduled to run through April of 2024.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world's largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit dickeys.com.

