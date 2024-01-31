CymaBay Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investment Conferences

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference, February 7-8, in New York, NY, Raymond James & Associates’ 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference, March 4-6, in Orlando, Florida, and Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference, March 11-13, in Miami, Florida.



Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6 th Annual Biotechnology Conference Date: Wednesday, February 7th, 2024 Time: 1:00pm Eastern Time, Fireside Chat Webcast: http://ir.cymabay.com/events Raymond James & Associates’ 45 th Annual Institutional Investors Conference Date: Tuesday, March 5th, 2024 Time: 2:50pm Eastern Time, Fireside Chat Webcast: http://ir.cymabay.com/events Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference Date: Tuesday, March 12th, 2024 Time: 11:20am Eastern Time, Fireside Chat Webcast: http://ir.cymabay.com/events

About CymaBay

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of people with liver and other chronic diseases that have high unmet medical need. Our deep understanding of the underlying mechanisms of liver inflammation and fibrosis, and the unique targets that play a role in their progression, have helped us receive breakthrough therapy designation (U.S. Food and Drug Administration), Priority Medicines status (European Medicines Agency) and orphan drug status (U.S. and Europe) for seladelpar, a first-in-class investigational treatment for people with PBC. A new drug application for seladelpar was submitted to the FDA in December 2023. Our evidence-based decision-making and commitment to the highest quality standards reflect our relentless dedication to the people, families, and communities we serve. To learn more, visit www.cymabay.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

