LifeMD to Participate in the 11th Annual BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care, today announced its participation in the 11th Annual BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference, being held February 13-14, 2024 at the Cliff Lodge in Snowbird, Utah. Management will hold one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.



LifeMD is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s health, women’s health, allergy & asthma, and dermatology. The Company leverages a vertically-integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to top-notch and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

