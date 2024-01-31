Ouinex Secures VASP Registration from Polish Regulator KNF Paving the Way for European Expansion

Paris, France , Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ouinex, a secure, high-speed digital asset trading platform, is thrilled to announce that it has successfully obtained Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) registration from the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF). This significant milestone opens the door for Ouinex to extend its services within the European market, setting the stage for further growth and innovation.

The approval from the KNF comes at a pivotal moment for Ouinex, aligning with the company's strategic vision of establishing a robust European presence. This achievement not only signifies regulatory recognition, but also underscores Ouinex's commitment to compliance and adherence to the highest industry standards.

Ilies Larbi, CEO and Founder with over 20 years experience in financial markets and proven track record for growth in complex regulatory environments, said:“The VASP registration in Poland is a great achievement and the first step in Europe for us, as we anticipate the implementation of the European Regulation on Crypto Assets (MiCA) at the end of 2024. Embracing regulations is key for Ouinex’s operations and users; we are working hard on securing additional licenses within EU and internationally.”

Ouinex was incorporated in 2022 and has quickly progressed with its roadmap of developing a state of the art trading platform for active traders while acquiring the necessary approvals for operations in various European territories and beyond. In 2023, during one of the worst times the industry has known, and through their native token’s pre-sale, the project raised $2 million in record time, demonstrating its potential as a highly promising Web3 venture.

Notably, over 2,000 FX, CFDs, and equities traders invested in Ouinex's development. With its pre-seed funding being entirely user-driven, the platform is breaking new ground with users who want fast, performant, yet user-focused services.

About Ouinex

Ouinex is a regulated and secure crypto and derivatives trading platform, focused on low latency and ultra competitive trading fees. Ouinex brings the best of TradFi electronic trading infrastructure to Web3 including innovative universal cross margining capabilities, enabling users to trade TradeFi instruments by using their crypto holdings as margin. Learn more at https://ouinex.com/.

Media contact:

support@ouinex.com



