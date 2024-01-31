Cyber Acoustics to Attend TCEA 2024, Will Showcase New Webcam for Virtual Learning as well as Line of Durable Headsets for Any Classroom Need

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics , a leading manufacturer of EdTech for all in-person and virtual classrooms, will be showcasing the new CA Essential Webcam Flex , which was recently featured in Tech & Learning , at TCEA in Austin, Texas from Feb. 3-7 in booth #637 . Also on display will be the company’s line of headsets, headphones, webcams, PC speakers, and laptop docking stations.



CA Essential Webcam Flex Enhances Virtual Learning

The two biggest challenges with remote learning are how to effectively teach without a traditional whiteboard or way to share interactive lessons, and ensuring teachers are visible to students. Through two unique mounting positions, the CA Essential Webcam Flex addresses both of these challenges.

The first position is Table View, which extends the arm of the camera out from the monitor and turns any desk into an overhead projector. This allows for easy sharing of lessons or objects that can be demonstrated in real-time, creating a more collaborative learning environment.

The second position is Center View, where the camera is positioned in the center of a monitor to create a more natural gaze and enable easy eye contact. This fundamental element of human interaction is challenging with a traditional webcam, as to achieve it parties must look at the camera lens and NOT their audience. This gives the appearance of eye contact, but it’s not creating an engaged, connected experience.

The CA Essential Webcam Flex makes virtual learning as close to in person as possible, giving the teacher the ability to demonstrate by writing on paper like a whiteboard or look students in the eye so lessons are more engaging.





The CA Essential Webcam Flex makes virtual learning as close to in person as possible

Cyber Acoustics Takes the Hassle Out of EdTech

Cyber Acoustics’ number one goal in designing products is to make sure they are easy to use while offering the functions needed for students and teachers. The company has spent years understanding the needs of educators and the result is a line of durable, affordable headsets that just work, no software or apps required.

With connectivity options for every need, Cyber Acoustics offers headphones and headsets with the right feature set for any grade level. Best sellers include the AC-4000 series for grades K-5 and the AC-6000 series for grades six-12 , while the AC-5000 series offers features and durability that make it perfect for all grade levels . To find the right headphone or headset for your specific classroom needs visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/education .

Cyber Acoustics No-Cost Headset Recycling Program for Schools

Cyber Acoustics makes it easy for schools to recycle headphones and headsets that are no longer needed, accepting wired and wireless headsets, headphones, and earbuds from ANY brand for proper recycling. To participate or learn more visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program . To learn more about Cyber Acoustics commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/sustainability .

About Cyber Acoustics

Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, healthcare facilities, call centers and homes. Its product line includes PC speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, laptop docking stations, speakerphones, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics offers a no-cost headset recycling program, accepting headsets, headphones, and earbuds from any brand. The company has already donated more than 11,500 pounds of electronics for responsible reuse or recycling. To learn more about Cyber Acoustics’ commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program . For more information about Cyber Acoustics products visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ . Follow the company on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

PR Contact:

Susie Hayne

shayne@cyberacoustics.com

360-823-4140

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e25f22b-a11c-48d8-b3d6-b6336cefc2ec