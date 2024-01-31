Mawer Offers New Global Credit Opportunities Fund

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (Mawer) launched the Mawer Global Credit Opportunities Fund (the Fund) today. The Fund provides investors access to interest income and capital returns primarily from bonds, debentures, and other debt-like instruments of corporate issuers. The Fund has an absolute return objective; targets attractive, long-term, risk-adjusted returns over a full economic cycle; and is managed by Portfolio Manager, Brian Carney.



“We’re excited to introduce a new fund that will expand our existing fixed income offering for our clients,” says Vijay Viswanathan, Director of Research. “There are many synergies between this Fund, our fixed income strategies, and our equity strategies. Our extensive global equity and fixed income research will be valuable inputs for the Fund and, likewise, Brian Carney’s diversity of thought and unique experience is a significant addition to Mawer and will help inform and feed into our broader research platform.”

About Brian Carney

Mr. Carney joined the firm in November 2023 as a fixed income portfolio manager, focusing on global credit strategies. He has over 30 years of investment industry experience in roles spanning portfolio management, corporate research, counterparty risk management, rating agency advisory, syndication, and trading.

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Founded in 1974, Mawer is an independent investment firm managing portfolios for a broad range of foundations and not-for-profit organizations, pension plans, strategic alliances, and individual investors. For more information, visit Mawer at www.mawer.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Joanna Crozier

Head of Marketing and Communications

+1 (403) 267-1964

jcrozier@mawer.com