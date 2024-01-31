Insoluble Dietary Fiber Market Size to Hit US$ 4.65 Billion by 2034 : Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, states that the global insoluble dietary fiber market is estimated at US$2.6 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2034.



The market is witnessing high growth driven by increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with fiber consumption. Insoluble dietary fiber, known for its role in promoting digestive health and weight management, is becoming a focal point in the evolving landscape of functional foods.

Rising popularity of functional foods is leading food manufacturers to incorporate insoluble dietary fiber into their diverse array of products, ranging from snacks and cereals to beverages. This trend is driven by consumers seeking holistic health solutions through their dietary choices.

Insoluble fiber derived from natural sources, such as whole grains and fruits, aligns with clean-label and natural product trends, attracting health-conscious consumers. Consumers are increasingly recognizing the importance of dietary choices in maintaining overall well-being, driving the demand for insoluble dietary fiber as a key component of a health-conscious lifestyle.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 4.65 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6 % CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 78 Tables No. of Figures 242 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for insoluble dietary fibers is projected to reach a market value of US$ 4.65 billion by 2034.

The United States market is forecasted to reach US$ 996.5 million by 2034-end.

The market for insoluble dietary fibers in Japan has been calculated at US$ 297.2 million for 2024.

The China market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2034.

“Ready-to-drink beverages, gummies, and other novel formats produced using insoluble dietary fibers are gaining traction, offering consumers alternative and enjoyable ways to incorporate fiber into their diets,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Frères

Unipektin Ingredients AG

Tate & Lyle PLC

Cargill Incorporated

TIC GUMS Inc.

J. Rettenmaier & Sohne GmbH & Co.

SunOpta

Südzucker Ag

Grain Processing Corporation

Solvaira Specialties

du Pont de Nemours and Company

Competitive Analysis

Leading manufacturers of insoluble dietary fiber are Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, and Roquette Frères. Leading companies are focusing on strategic partnerships, product innovations, and expansions to maintain their market positions.

Leading companies are investing in research and development efforts to introduce innovative insoluble fiber products. Furthermore, collaborations with healthcare professionals and nutritionists are becoming prevalent to create targeted and science-backed solutions. The market is also witnessing consolidation through mergers and acquisitions as key players seek to broaden their product portfolios and expand their global presence.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global insoluble dietary fiber market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (hemicellulose, cellulose, resistant starch, lignin, chitosan & chitin, fiber/bran, others), source (vegetables, legumes, grains and cereals, fruits, others), and application (pet food, pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements, functional food & beverages), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

