Launching our most comprehensive test and expanding into new global markets

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE), is at the forefront in personalised predictive genomics, reshaping the healthcare landscape with its inventive strategy for early disease detection and personalized wellness is pleased to share Business update for the quarter ending 31 December 2023 (Q2 FY24).

GENE's pioneering initiatives in genomics-based tests place it at the forefront of precision medicine. Leading the world in risk prediction in oncology, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, Genetic Technologies continues to develop cutting edge risk assessment products to capitalize on the burgeoning clinical and consumer personalised health and wellness sector presents a substantial opportunity for investors.

Key highlights:

Cash Receipts totalling A$3.6m for the Quarter ending December 2023 Receipts from customers A$1.85m R&D Tax Incentive of A$1.75 million received.



for the Quarter ending December 2023 Appointment of 2 experienced commercial advisors to accelerate our Direct to Consumer (‘DTC’) plans for Genetype in the U.S., capitalising on the burgeoning consumer personalised health and wellness sector.



to accelerate our Direct to Consumer (‘DTC’) plans for Genetype in the U.S., capitalising on the burgeoning consumer personalised health and wellness sector. Record number of geneType tests processed, with six times more commercial samples received compared to the prior corresponding period.



processed, with six times more commercial samples received compared to the prior corresponding period. Launched Hereditary Breast & Ovarian Cancer Risk Assessment Test (HBOC) via an exclusive Santa Monica event for a select group of clinicians.



(HBOC) via an exclusive Santa Monica event for a select group of clinicians. Commenced Precision Medicine Pilot with the Gold Coast Private Hospital, a member of Healthscope.

with the Gold Coast Private Hospital, a member of Healthscope. Expanding Global Footprint South East Asia. Discussions continue with potential partners to access Indonesia's healthcare market, with the geneType Multi-Risk test

Discussions continue with potential partners to access Indonesia's healthcare market, with the geneType Multi-Risk test Expanding Global Footprint UK. In April 2024 the Company’s branded tests are to be offered to subscribers of the UK National Pharmacies Association (NPA) via a targeted campaign.

In April 2024 the Company’s branded tests are to be offered to subscribers of the UK National Pharmacies Association (NPA) via a targeted campaign. Commenced Activities associated with CASSOWARY Trial. MRFF Grant named GTG as sole industry partner for the $2.4 million clinical trial. Results will inform how cancer risk is assessed and has the potential to reshape care in General Practice.

Commenting on the Company’s quarterly performance, Chief Executive Officer Simon Morriss said:



“In the past quarter, we achieved further significant milestones in the business starting with a record number of geneType test processed. Additionally, the team have successfully recruited many new healthcare professionals, setting up a strong base for increased adoption of our tests in our key markets, Australia and the U.S. Other achievements include the launch of the geneType HBOC test in the U.S., continued partnering discussions for the the rapidly expanding healthcare sector in Indonesia and we are excited about the upcoming launch of our branded tests in the UK through the National Pharmacies Association (NPA).

“Locally our Precision Medicine Clinic pilot at Gold Coast Private Hospital (GCPH), a member of Healthscope, is getting under way utilising GTG’s geneType Multi Risk test combined with Pharmacogenomics (PGx) tests with the ultimate objective of improving outcomes for GCPH’s patients. Additionally, being named the sole industry partner for a Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) Genomics Health Futures Mission Grant further underscores our commitment to groundbreaking research.

“Finally I want to thank our shareholders for their support at the 2023 Annual General meeting on the share consolidation and enhancing our ability to raise capital and pursue future growth opportunities”.

Operational Highlights

GeneType Tests

A record number of geneType tests were processed during the quarter, with a sixfold increase in commercial samples received in comparison to the prior quarter. The geneType sales team is on-boarding new Health Care Professionals (HCPs) on a weekly basis, providing a solid foundation for ongoing growth in adoption of geneType in the U.S. and Australia.

Launch of Comprehensive Hereditary Breast & Ovarian Cancer Risk Assessment Test

In November, the geneType Comprehensive HBOC test was launched to a selected group of clinicians at an exclusive launch event in Santa Monica, California, hosted by Dr Ora Gordon, the Medical Director of the Integrative Medicine & Genetics/Hereditary Cancer Prevention division of the Providence Medical Institute. Dr Gordon is one of GTG’s Clinical Advisors. Dr Gordon was supported at the launch by GTG’s Director of Medical & Scientific Affairs, Dr Erika Spaeth.

Exploring New Markets

South East Asia

Engagement continues with potential partners in the rapidly growing Indonesian healthcare market. Government spending in Indonesia’s healthcare sector is expected grow to US$78 billion by 20271. GTG anticipates executing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the coming months to cement a long-term partnership and expansion of the groundbreaking geneType Multi-Risk test in this key market.

United Kingdom

Launch of the Company’s branded tests, EasyDNA, Affinity DNA, and geneType, via a targeted campaign with U.K. National Pharmacies Association (NPA), will be launched in April 2024, providing unprecedented access to a wide range of critical tests to consumers in the UK via the NPA network.

Precision Medicine Pilot Partnership commences with The Gold Coast Private Hospital

The partnership with the Gold Coast Private Hospital (GCPH), a member of Healthscope, is an exciting initiative. The pilot is well underway with several patients already recruited for this ground-breaking study in preventative health. The goal of precision medicine is to target the right treatments to the right patients at the right time. Utilising GTG’s geneType Multi-test and Pharmacogenomics (PGx) tests is a major step in improving health outcomes for GCPH’s patients.

The partnership was initiated with a 50-patient pilot study to establish workflow and patient reporting, utilising geneType multi-risk test combined with PGx tests, provide a comprehensive wellness profile for GCPH patients. Positive outcomes from the study will enable the rollout of additional Precision Medicine Clinics throughout the Healthscope network. Healthscope is Australia's only national private hospital operation and healthcare provider with a network of thirty-eight hospitals that service every state and territory with approximately 19,000 employees. GTG believes this is an exciting opportunity to prove the clinical and predictive utility of geneType.

MRFF Grant

During the quarter, activities connected with the CASSOWARY Trial, a randomised controlled trial of the clinical utility and cost-effectiveness of a multi-cancer polygenic risk score in general practice, commenced. GTG were named as sole industry partner for a Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) Genomics Health Futures Mission Grant supporting the trial. Results from the trial are expected to change the way risk is assessed and reshape the standard of care in general practice for serious disease. The trial results will inform future policy including the 5-year goal for the Australian Cancer Plan to use genomics for risk-stratified cancer screening. Six hundred patients from eight general practices across Victoria will be recruiting for participation in the trial. Patient recruitment and clinician selection for the pilot has commenced. GTG believes results from this trial will form an important step in introducing risk assessments test such as geneType into routine general practice.

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. A global leader in genomics-based tests in health, wellness and serious disease through its geneType and EasyDNA brands. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians to improve health outcomes for people around the world. The company has a proprietary risk stratification platform that has been developed over the past decade and integrates clinical and genetic risk to deliver actionable outcomes to physicians and individuals. Leading the world in risk prediction in oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, Genetic Technologies continues to develop risk assessment products. For more information, please visit www.geneType.com

