Medical Gloves Market Size Worth USD 43.14 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical gloves market size was USD 16.88 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. Rising number of medical facilities in emerging countries and awareness about hygiene and increasing number of surgeries and prevalence of contagious diseases are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Medical gloves are an essential part of infection control and preventive healthcare measures. These gloves are also essential in meeting the needs of healthcare facilities, upholding hygienic standards, and guaranteeing patient and healthcare professional safety amid the rise in surgical procedures and infectious disease prevalence. Disposable gloves also act as a shield protecting healthcare workers against contagious infections. For instance, according to a 2020 report by the National Health Service, the number has risen from 59,396 in 2013 to 70,230 in 2019.

However, increasing concerns about side-effects and competitive pricing are key factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. Specifically, the cost of raw materials for medical gloves surpasses that of conventional gloves, posing affordability challenges for the middle class and individuals with average incomes. In addition, lack of skilled professionals proficient in using these devices in various regions is another factor, which could restrain market revenue growth.

Segment Insights

Material Insights:

On the basis of product, the global medical gloves market is segmented into natural rubber, nitrile, vinyl, neoprene, polyethylene, and others. The nitrile segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global medical gloves market in 2022 owing to strong puncture resistance, higher barrier protection and durability of nitrile gloves. Nitrile gloves, generally regarded as the preferred option in the medical glove industry, are made of synthetic rubber, making these highly ideal for a broad range of sectors.

Application Insights:

On the basis of examination, the global medical gloves market is segmented into examination and surgical. The examination segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global medical gloves market during the forecast period. This is attributed to rising demand for these gloves in the medical sector due to rising need in hospitals and dental applications for regular checkups and patient. For example, on 22 March, 2023, SafeSource Direct launched a new American-made PPE: chemo-rated nitrile exam gloves. These gloves, approximately 3.5 mil thick, offer superior tactile sensitivity, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance, and cater to the needs of busy medical professionals at an accessible price point.

Regional Insights:

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global medical gloves market in 2022. This is due to increasing need for quality and safety guidelines, governed by organizations such as FDA, for medical usage in the region. Evolving healthcare practices, particularly in terms of infection control and patient safety, ensure that gloves are used consistently throughout a wide range of medical procedures and locations. In addition, increasing public awareness about infectious illnesses is also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global medical gloves market over the forecast period due to increasing population and rising emphasis on health management and demand for medical gloves in emerging countries such as Chines, India, and South Korea. These areas have seen a significant growth in investments and expenditures on healthcare infrastructure and goods because of increasing per capita income. As a result, healthcare facilities and the use of medical gloves are rapidly evolving, in line with the increasing need for better healthcare.

The Europe market is expected to is expected to account for considerably large revenue share in the global medical gloves market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing public awareness and rising healthcare infrastructure in this region In addition, rising demand for medical gloves is also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period.

Scope of Research

Market Size in 2022 USD 16.88 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 9.9% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 43.14 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global medical gloves market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective medical gloves products. Some major players included in the global medical gloves market report are:

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.

Cardinal Health

Semperit AG Holding

Rubberex

Dynarex Corporation

Leica Microsystems

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Strategic Development

On 4 December, 2023, Bioliberty secured a £435,000 (~USD 549,688) grant from Innovate UK's Biomedical Catalyst program. The Edinburgh-based company specializes in a robotic glove assisting stroke patients with hand movements.

In June 2021, Medical Glove Company in the U.S. signed a USD 63.6 million contract with the Department of Defense (DOD), on behalf of Health and Human Services (HHS), to expand the domestic industrial base for nitrile glove production in the U.S.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global medical gloves market on the basis of distribution channel, material, application, end-use, and region:

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Retail outlets Online Medical stores

Sterility Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Non-sterile Sterile

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Natural rubber Nitrile Vinyl Neoprene Polyethylene Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Examination Surgical

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospitals Diagnostic centers Outpatient/Primary care facilities Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India ASEAN Countries Oceania Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel Turkey South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



