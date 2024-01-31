Pharmaceutical Quality Control Market Size Worth USD 6.21 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pharmaceutical quality control market size was USD 2.28 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. Rising focus on safety of patients and demand for generic drugs and authenticity of products, increasing stringent regulatory requirements, and implementation of advanced technologies and automation are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Rising prevalence of chronic illnesses is resulting in the need for effective and safe pharmaceutical control solutions. Demand for these pharmaceuticals is rising with the increase in population in several countries. Patient safety is a critical concern in the pharmaceutical industry. For instance, EMA's Quality Innovation Expert Group (QIG) aims to support innovative methods in medication development, manufacturing, and quality control within the European Union (EU). The group also focuses on integrating new technologies, digitalization, and novel materials to enhance patient benefits.

Quality control is an important operation of the pharmaceutical industry, which functions for assuring the quality of all batches manufactured at every stage of manufacturing or processing drug products. The quality control also ensures that these drugs are safe, effective and free from contaminants, ensuring patient well-being and trust in pharmaceutical products.

However, shortage of experienced individuals, lack of understanding and complex, and time-consuming regulatory procedures are key factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. Standards of regulations and the possibility of newer rules being implemented have posed a challenge for pharmaceutical quality control testing across the world. In addition, lack of skilled professionals who could understand these quality control procedures is also lacking making it more difficult to use these pharmaceutical testing. It is extremely time-consuming and has strict and complex regulatory procedures.

Segment Insights

Product Insights:

On the basis of product, the global pharmaceutical quality control market is segmented into consumables, instruments, and services. The consumables segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global pharmaceutical quality control market in 2022. This is because medical consumables, such as gloves, syringes, bandages, cotton wool, sutures, catheters, tubes, infusion sets, Intravenous (IV) cannulas etc., are widely used and are the most preferred choice. These consumables are a broad category that includes, among other things, assay kits, vials, syringes, filters, chromatography columns, calibration standards, and pipette tips. In addition, these are essential for maintaining accurate and trustworthy QC testing, helping to assess the potency, purity, and safety of pharmaceutical products as well as in-process samples and raw materials.

Deployment Type Insights:

On the basis of deployment type, the global pharmaceutical quality control market is segmented into cloud-based & web-based and on-premises. The on-premises segment is expected to register a steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global pharmaceutical quality control market during the forecast period. This is because on premises plays a vital role in distribution of these pharmaceutical management, which makes it more available and convenient to use for the end users.

The cloud-based & web-based segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share in the global pharmaceutical quality control market during the forecast period. This is because pharmaceutical quality control benefits from a number of cloud-based solutions, including increased flexibility, scalability, and accessibility.

Regional Insights:

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global pharmaceutical quality control market in 2022. This is due to increasing health awareness among people and rising demand for pharmaceutical products. In addition, investment in new technologies, rapid growth of the healthcare sector, and expenditure and improved access to several beneficial facilities are other factors driving market revenue growth. Moreover, with rising demand for pharmaceutical products, these companies are making major investments in Research & Development (R&D) projects aimed at developing innovative and attractive, effective and affordable packaging machinery.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global pharmaceutical quality control market over the forecast period. This is due to rapid technological advancements and increasing industrialization in these regions.

The Europe market is expected to account for considerably large revenue share in the global pharmaceutical quality control market over the forecast period. This is due to rapid growth of the pharmaceuticals market, rising demand for packaging manufacturing, and increasing requirement to comply with labeled regulations and trend of contract manufacturing in the pharmaceutical industries. As per regulations by the European Union (EU), all pharmaceutical manufacturers must comply with the EU Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), if they want to supply products to the EU.

Scope of Research

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global pharmaceutical quality control market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective pharmaceutical quality control solutions. Some major players included in the global pharmaceutical quality control market report are:

ACG

Busch Machinery, Inc.

Uhlmann

Korber AG

MULTIVAC

Duke Technologies

Coesia S.p.A.

Marchesini Group S.p.A.

NJM Packaging Inc.

MG2 s.r.l.

Strategic Development

In November 2022, Nassau Financial Group disclosed its commitment for acquiring Delaware Life Insurance Company of New York through a formal and binding agreement with Delaware Life Insurance Company.

On 22 October, 2021, Bosch Packaging Technology, a division of Robert Bosch GmbH, introduced the MLF 5088, a new filling and closing machine for pharmaceutical vials. This machine is intended to be used in pharmaceutical production plants, where it provides excellent precision and flexibility in filling and sealing vials of various sizes and varieties.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global pharmaceutical quality control market on the basis of product, analysis type, deployment type, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Consumables Instruments Services

Analysis Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Sterility testing Extractable and leachable testing Endotoxin testing Stability testing Raw material testing Others

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Cloud-based & web-based On-premises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies CDMO/CRO Research laboratories

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India ASEAN Countries Oceania Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel Turkey South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



