Membrane chromatography Market Size Worth USD 1,611.9 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global membrane chromatography market size was USD 320.0 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period. Rising regulatory compliance for purification process and safety and hygiene and increasing automation and user-friendly designs of membrane chromatography systems and use of membrane chromatography systems in the biopharmaceutical sector are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Moreover, rising investments in Research & Development (R&D) activities to produce innovative and new products in the field of membrane chromatography technology is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Leading industry players are investing in the creation of innovative membrane chromatography products as these are more effective and economical. The production of biopharmaceuticals has severe regulations, which are set by regulatory agencies such as European Medicines Agency (EMA) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Furthermore, demand for membrane chromatography systems is rising due to development of novel products such as disposable membrane chromatography systems. These user-friendly devices contribute to cost savings by eliminating the need for labor-intensive cleaning and sterilization processes.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2780

However, limited availability of membrane chromatography products and high costs of membrane chromatography equipment are key factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. Standards of regulations and the possibility of newer rules being implemented have posed a challenge for membrane chromatography across the world.

Segment Insights:

Product Insights:

On the basis of product, the global membrane chromatography market is segmented into capsules & cartridges, cassettes, and modules. The capsules & cartridges segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global membrane chromatography market in 2022 owing to simplicity of use and suitability of capsules & cartridges for small scale laboratory applications. These items are preferred because of their small size enabling these to be employed in numerous tasks such as removing viruses, purifying proteins, and separating contaminants.

Operation Mode Insights:

On the basis of operation mode, the global membrane chromatography market is segmented into flow-through and bind-elute. The flow-through segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global membrane chromatography market during the forecast period. This is because Flow-Through Chromatography (FTC) is an efficient method used for separating a target protein, in which a target protein is recovered from the chromatography column without adsorption whereas contaminants are tightly bound.

Regional Insights:

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global membrane chromatography market in 2022 due to increasing drug development and purification processes by major sectors. In addition, the presence of major industry players is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. These companies are making major investments in Research & Development (R&D) projects aimed at developing innovative and attractive, effective, and affordable products due to rising demand for these products.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest growth rate in the global membrane chromatography market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing R&D initiatives and rising demand for food safety as well as stringent regulations. For instance, on December 8, 2023, researchers based in Xi'an, China, developed an innovative cell membrane analysis system utilizing HALO-tag technology, as detailed in their study published in Talanta.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2780

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 320.03 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 17.6% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 1,611.9 Million Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, operation mode, type, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Oceania, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Purilogics, 3M Company, Pfizer Inc., Porex Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Membrane Solutions, LLC, PALL Corporation , Merck KGaA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, and SARTORIUS AG Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2780

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global membrane chromatography market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective membrane chromatography products. Some major players included in the global membrane chromatography market report are:

Purilogics

3M Company

Pfizer Inc.

Porex Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Membrane Solutions, LLC

PALL Corporation

Merck KGaA

Asahi Kasei Corporation

SARTORIUS AG

Strategic Development

On 5 February, 2023, Biotage AB finalized an agreement to acquire Astrea Bioseparations, a rapidly expanding provider of chromatography solutions, previously under Gamma Biosciences, a life sciences tools platform established by KKR. The acquisition encompasses the shares held by specific minority investors within the Astrea group.

In 2021, Merck introduced its Pellicon 3 Cassettes with Ultracel Membrane, a novel filtration product that makes the claim that it can purify biologics quickly and effectively at high flow rates. The product is intended for use in biopharmaceuticals' post-processing.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/membrane-chromatography-market

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global membrane chromatography market on the basis of product, operation mode, type, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Capsules & cartridges Cassettes Modules

Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Flow-through Bind-elute

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) High molecular weight protein Viral vectors Vaccines Plasmid Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Biopharmaceutical & life science Food & Beverages (F&B) Water & environmental testing

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India ASEAN Countries Oceania Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel Turkey South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Emergen Research is Offering Exclusive Customization as per your Specific Requirements@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2780

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com