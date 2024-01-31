Aircraft Interface Device Market Size Worth USD 492.9 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft interface device market size was USD 197.3 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Market revenue growth is driven by major factors such as rising demand for real-time aviation analytics from various industries including commercial, business, and military aircraft, among others, growing number of air-traffic accidents, and increasing need to enhance customer experience.

Electronic Flight Bags (EFBs) have gained significant global popularity as operators across the globe have been replacing traditional paper charts and folders with computer screens and tablets in aircraft cockpits. Aircraft Interface Devices (AIDs) serve as a link between the aircraft's data bus and an EFB. When an EFB is connected to an AID hardware platform, it transforms from a mere reference tool in a flight deck into a powerful instrument capable of instant data analysis. In addition, it serves as an information and communications center, providing pilots with access to a wealth of real-time data and facilitating efficient communication.

Companies are entering into various strategic alliances in the form of mergers, acquisitions, and partnership agreements which are driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, on 13 September 2022, Parker-Hannifin Corporation completed the acquisition of Meggitt PLC for around USD 6.3 billion, which will significantly improve Parker's abilities and allow them to offer a wider range of solutions for aircraft and aero-engine components and systems. This acquisition is part of Parker's efforts to change its portfolio by increasing its involvement in businesses with longer cycles that are better prepared for long-term growth trends.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2033

Strict government regulations concerning product certification by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), along with rising need for data protection from several cyberattacks have also been a major concern for aviation sector restraining revenue growth of the aircraft interface device market.

Segment Insights

Wing Type Insights:

On the basis of wing type, the global aircraft interface device market is segmented into fixed-wing and rotary-wing.

The rotary wing segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period. Factors such as reduced cockpit space, ability to perform in diverse environments, and versatile mounting options are driving revenue growth of this segment. Rotary-wing aircraft have smaller cockpit spaces compared to fixed-wing aircraft, compact and lightweight Aircraft Interface Devices (AIDs) are designed to fit well within these limitations. AIDs can be mounted in different locations within the cockpit, such as instrument panels, control consoles, or armrests, allowing for optimal placement based on the pilot's preferences and cockpit layout.

Connectivity Type Insights:

On the basis of connectivity type, the global aircraft interface device market is segmented into wired and wireless.

The wireless segment accounted for largest revenue share along with highest revenue CAGR in 2022. Factors such as increased flexibility and mobility, enhanced connectivity, and scalability, along with improved maintenance efficiency features are driving revenue growth of this segment. Wireless Aircraft Interface Devices (AIDs) offer increased flexibility and mobility in comparison to wired alternatives. These devices eliminate the requirement for physical connections, enabling effortless installation and removal without limitations of cables. This flexibility improves cockpit configurations, repositioning of equipment, and more efficient aircraft maintenance activities. By eliminating the need for extensive wiring infrastructure, wireless AIDs reduce overall weight of the aircraft. This weight reduction positively impacts fuel efficiency and enhances payload capacity.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2033

Regional Insights:

North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 owing to increasing number of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) platforms, growing number of air-traffic accidents, along with real-time data tracking regarding fuel consumption are driving revenue growth of the aircraft interface device market in this region. New technologies are also being incorporated in the form of wireless connectivity, touchscreen interfaces, and cloud integration which is also driving revenue growth of the market in this region. For instance, on 13 December 2022, Boeing's suite of advanced analytics solutions, known as the Boeing Flight Data Analytics, empowers operators to achieve improved performance through enhanced insights. One of the components of this suite, the Boeing Flight Data Analytics - Insight Accelerator, enables airlines to swiftly and accurately identify early signs of part degradation or malfunctions.

Europe accounted for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing air traffic, growing number of aircraft accidents, and rising demand for safety regulations in aviation sector are driving market revenue growth in this region. For instance, as per the Air Safety Statistics by the European Union, over a time period of 2017 to 2021, accidents involving EU-registered aircraft resulted in 694 deaths in other aviation categories and 41 fatalities in commercial air transport accidents on EU territory. Companies are extending their Research and Development (R&D) activities and also meeting several standards and regulations set by government authorities.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 197.3 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 9.6% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 492.9 Million Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Wing Type, Connectivity Type, Fit Type End-Use, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Collins Aerospace, Astronics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Thales, Avionics Interface Technologies, Teledyne Controls LLC., The Boeing Company, Viasat, Inc., Anuvu Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2033

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global aircraft interface device market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective aircraft interface device solutions.

Some major players included in the global aircraft interface device market report are:

Collins Aerospace

Astronics Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Thales

Avionics Interface Technologies

Teledyne Controls LLC.

The Boeing Company

Viasat, Inc.

Anuvu

Strategic Development

On 6 April 2023, NAVBLUE introduced Nsight, a fresh all-in-one platform that gathers, deciphers, and examines flight data, tracks patterns, generates safety analyses, and produces dashboards. Nsight utilizes an innovative Flight Data Analysis (FDA) core that incorporates a measurement-based engine linked to various data sources. By combining measurements with airport and weather data, Nsight offers enhanced capabilities in providing quantifiable components that enable airlines to improve their risk assessment processes. This cloud-based solution is adaptable to various aircraft models. With NAVBLUE's extensive range of solutions, airline customers utilizing Nsight can take advantage of internal FDA programs, externalize it as an FDA service, and benefit from the training and expertise offered by the platform.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aircraft-interface-device-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global aircraft interface device market on the basis of wing type, connectivity type, fit type, end-use, distribution channel, and region:

Wing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Fixed wing Rotary wing

Connectivity Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Wired Wireless



Fit Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Line fit Retro fit



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Commercial aircraft Business jets Military aircraft Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) OEMs Aftermarket



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Emergen Research is Offering Exclusive Customization as per your Specific Requirements@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2033

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Aircraft Interface Device (AIDs) Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights