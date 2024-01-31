Electrical Distributor Selects Bridgeline’s AI-Powered Smart Search

WOBURN, Ma., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of marketing technology software, announced today the expansion of its partnership with a national electrical distributor to implement Bridgeline's HawkSearch AI product into their eCommerce sites.



The electrical distributor has committed to a total contract valued at over $875,000 to include HawkSearch’s AI-powered Smart Search across hundreds of their eCommerce sites. The Smart Search implementation is aimed to enhance the distributor’s product discovery capabilities through advanced image and concept search. For instance, customers can upload a photo of a circuit breaker or a specific wiring tool to find exact or similar products in the distributor's vast catalog. Alternatively, using concept search, customers can input queries like “solar-powered outdoor lighting solutions” to locate a range of relevant products that match this concept, even if the exact terminology isn’t used in the product description.

The integration of HawkSearch Smart Search AI is tailored to enhance the online search experience for customers, allowing them to easily find and select products from the distributor's extensive catalog. HawkSearch also supports several electrical distribution sites with large catalogs such as Kirby Risk and State Electric Supply.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, commented on the partnership: “Our collaboration with this key electrical distributor underscores Bridgeline's position as a premier provider of site search technology in the electrical distribution industry. The integration of Smart Search AI stands to significantly improve the online customer experience, driving measurable growth and setting a new standard for e-commerce efficiency.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.



Contact:

‍Danielle Colvin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com