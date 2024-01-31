Airless Packaging Market Set to Soar Past USD 43.24 Billion by 2030

Westford USA, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Airless Packaging market , increased sustainable materials, compact packaging designs, customizable solutions, digital printing, smart packaging features, e-commerce growth, clean beauty and skincare products, and the rise of the pharmaceutical industry in adopting airless packaging solutions, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Airless packaging is a type of packaging that uses a vacuum or other system to remove air from the container. This helps to preserve the product and extend its shelf life. Airless packaging is often used for products that are sensitive to oxygen or other environmental factors, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food.

Single chamber Packaging Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Single-chamber packaging dominates the global market as they are relatively simple in design and can be used for a wide range of products. It is a versatile option for various industries, including cosmetics, skincare, and pharmaceuticals.

Skincare Products Packaging is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the skincare products is the leading segment as it often contain active ingredients that are sensitive to air and light. Airless packaging helps protect these formulations from contamination and degradation. There is a growing demand for skincare products, driven by factors like increased awareness of skin health, aging populations, and the pursuit of personalized beauty regimens. This demand fuels the need for effective packaging solutions.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region has a high consumer demand for skincare, cosmetics, and healthcare products, which are often packaged in airless containers for preservation and convenience. There is a growing awareness of environmental concerns and sustainability in North America, leading to a preference for eco-friendly packaging options, including recyclable and sustainable airless packaging materials.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Airless Packaging market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Airless Packaging.

Key Developments in Airless Packaging Market

Quadpack, a packaging solutions provider, introduced a new airless packaging concept called "Airtight." This concept features a unique airless pump design that ensures the complete evacuation of the product, minimizing wastage and maximizing consumer usage.

