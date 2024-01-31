Scatec ASA - Successful placement of NOK 1,750 million senior unsecured green bonds

Oslo, 31 January 2024: Scatec ASA ("Scatec") has successfully issued NOK 1,750 million in a 4-year senior unsecured bond issue with a coupon of 3 months NIBOR + 4.25% p.a. with quarterly interest payments. The net proceeds from the bond issue will be applied towards eligible activities as set out in the Green Financing Framework, including partial buy-back of outstanding bonds with ticker “SCATC03 ESG” (ISIN NO0010931181).



DNB Markets, Nordea and SpareBank 1 Markets acted as Joint Lead Managers in connection with the placement of the new bond issue. An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Børs.

