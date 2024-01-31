Global Aerospace Robotics Market Soars to $3.1 Billion: Anticipates $5.7 Billion Surge with a Robust 10.68% CAGR by 2028

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aerospace Robotics Market Report by Type, Component, Technology, Payload, Application, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aerospace robotics market size reached US$ 3.1 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 5.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.68% during 2022-2028.



Significant growth in the aerospace and aviation industries across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing requirement for automating various labor-intensive inspection, fiber placement, sealing and dispensing processes is providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the widespread production of narrow-body aircraft with lightweight and small-sized components is providing a thrust to the growth of the market.

Various technological advancements, such as the integration of robotics with 3D visualization, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These technologies aid in improving human-robot collaboration and minimizing the turnaround time for the manufacturing processes. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with significant improvements in the cyber-physical system (CPS) with automated decision-making functionalities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.





Key Market Segmentation



This research provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global aerospace robotics market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on type, component, technology, payload and application.



Breakup by Type:

Articulated

Cartesian

SCARA

Parallel

Breakup by Component:

Controller

Arm Processor

End Effector

Camera and Sensors

Breakup by Technology:

Traditional

Collaborative

Breakup by Payload:

Up to 16.00 KG

16.01-60.00 KG

60.01-225.00 KG

More than 225.00 KG

Breakup by Application:

Drilling

Welding

Painting

Inspection

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

ABB Ltd.

Electroimpact Inc.

FANUC Corporation

General Electric Company

Gudel Group AG

JH Robotics Inc.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

KUKA AG (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Teradyne Inc.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global



