Antiparasitic Drugs Market Size Envisaged To Reach USD 38.20 Billion By 2032, at CAGR of 5.4%: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research report [115+] pages with 360-degree visibility, titled "Antiparasitic Drugs Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Antiprotozoals, Anthelmintics, Others); By Route of Administration; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024- 2032"

The global antiparasitic drugs market size and share is currently valued at USD 23.86 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 38.20 billion by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 5.4% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Market Definition

What is Antiparasitic Drugs? How Big is Antiparasitic Drugs Market Size?

These medicines operate by terminating parasites, prohibiting their evolution, or paralyzing them. A parasite is a scaled-down microorganism. It can reside within the body or on the skin or hair of humans and animals. Parasites obtain their supplements from these people or animals. The rapidly rising demand for antiparasitic drugs can be attributed to varied kinds of earmarking of particular parasites. Some of the drugs have detrimental side effects. The provider will suggest an appropriate drug and dose-dependent on the parasite that created the infection.

The antiparasitic drugs market growth can be attributed to the fact that the population density influenced the populace, notably pushing the demand. Elements such as population growth, demographic switch, and urbanization impact the vulnerability to parasitic infections, generating an escalated requirement for an impactful cure. The existence of these infections in multiple age groups and demographics highlights the wide market demand. As populations dilate, especially in areas inclined to parasitic ailments, pharmaceutical firms react to advancing patient demographics by progressing and providing earmarked antiparasitic drugs.

Market’s Key Companies

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Cipla Limited

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline

Ipca Laboratories Ltd

Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Merck & Co.

Novartis

Pfizer

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris

Zydus Group

Key Highlights

Elements such as population growth, demographic switch, and urbanization impact the vulnerability to parasitic infections generating an escalated requirement for impactful cure driving the market growth.

The antiparasitic drugs market segmentation is primarily based on type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region.

North America dominated the market in 2023

Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

Eliminating parasitic infections: Worldwide health capabilities are influential in propelling the demand for antiparasitic drugs, particularly earmarking widespread illnesses such as malaria, leishmaniasis, and helminth infections. The antiparasitic drugs market size is expanding due to their unwavering endeavors are concentrated on regulating and eliminating parasitic infections, particularly in regions struggling with upraised disease existence causing growing market demand. The alliance among governments, NGOs, and pharmaceutical structures is important, pooling resources and prowess to enhance the obtainability of productive antiparasitic drugs. As this inventiveness acquires propulsion, there is a growing consciousness that stimulates premature diagnosis and cure. This mutual allegiance notably boosts the significance of antiparasitic drugs pushing market expansion, resulting in comprehensive worldwide public health goals.

Pharmaceutical inventions: The universal phenomenon of parasitic infections traversing afflictions such as malaria, leishmaniasis, and helminth infections is a formidable tool behind the enhanced demand for antiparasitic drugs. The market sales for antiparasitic drugs are soaring, especially pervasive in tropical territories. These contaminations underscore the pressing requirement for a productive cure. In the middle of escalating health implications, there is an escalating essence for progressive antiparasitic drugs. Pharmaceutical inventions in the advancement of antiparasitic drugs become vital, molding an irrepressible market retaliation and enhancing healthcare provocations propounded by these infections.

Industry Trends:

Advancement in pharmaceutical research: Advancement in pharmaceutical research plays a vital role in the augmentation of antiparasitic drugs market share . Continual progression, traversing inventive prescriptions to futuristic therapeutic game plans, cause elevated productivity and security in antiparasitic drugs. These quantum leap productively solve issues such as drug resistance and untoward impacts thus pushing the market’s advancement. Inventions in delivery arrangements expedited by technological pace enhance cure precision and improve patient conformity.

Contemporary drugs in the antimalarial armaments: Drug development proposed action for malaria accountable for market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2023, a distinct curtailment in malaria prevalence and death has been delineated in recent years because of the initiation of the act in antimalarial policy, the advancement of drug aversion opposed to the majority of antimalarial particularly artemisinin derivatives, is a panicky situation. The initiation of contemporary drugs in the antimalarial armaments is an instant requirement. Depending on resources, one or more of the programs debated should be inspected for the advancement of contemporary chemotherapeutic conflicts for malaria. Pre-eminently, the usage of genomics and omics-dependent procedures has caused a notable leap forward in the recognition of new targets in protozoan illnesses.

Restraints:

Regulatory provocations exercise influence on the antiparasitic drugs market, influencing several angles of drug development. The stringent consent process ordered by regulatory firms enlarged advancement dockets and raised prices, generating intimidating barricades to market entry. Parasite particular regulatory needs initiate complications in drug advancement and consent procedures, while diligent data demands become notable impediments requiring sizeable resources and time allegiance. Continual post-market supervision needs for drug security and productivity, together with the provocation of observing drug aversion, additionally mess up regulatory deference. Irregularity in guidelines covering dominions translates into global deference provocations, and zestful regulatory topography demands workability in drug advancement schemes. Obtaining accelerated regulatory routes becomes important for punctual consent, but reservation complications create provocations for makers looking for prompt procedures.

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)





Segmentation Overview

Anthelmintics Segment Witnessed a Sharp Rise

Based on type, the anthelmintics segment witnessed a sharp rise. The antiparasitic drugs market demand is on the rise as it is a technical grade of antiparasitic drugs that are carefully deliberated to fight infections created by parasitic worms known as helminths. Functioning by deranging the physiological procedures of parasitic worms, anthelmintics cause the dismissal of these parasites from the host entity. Obtainable in multiple formulations involving oral medications and injectables, anthelmintics are influential in regulating and prohibiting parasitic worm epidemics. Their earmarked movement and productivity render them essential in inscribing the varied provocations indicated by helminthic contamination traversing medical and veterinary petitions.

The Injectable Segment Dominated the Market

Based on the route of administration, the injectable segment dominated the market. The antiparasitic drugs market trends include that when operated through injections, these drugs convey a speedy and undeviating answer, especially productive in grave cases or when oral management is imperative. Injectable prescriptions guarantee accurate dosing and speedy incorporation, causing prompt and earmarked cures for parasitic illnesses. This method of commanding is frequently engaged in healthcare settings emphasizing its importance in handling and countering parasitic contaminations productively. It is especially advantageous when instant and formidable therapeutic conflict is needed for maximum patient consequence.

Antiparasitic Drugs Market: Report Dynamics & Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 38.20 Billion Market size value in 2024 USD 25.08 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 5.4% from 2024 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Top Market Players Bayer AG, Cipla Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline, Ipca Laboratories Ltd, among others Segments Covered By Type

By Route of Administration

By Distribution Channel

By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Insights

North America: This region held the largest antiparasitic drugs market share due to varied geographic topographies displaying diverged pervasiveness of parasitic infections such as malaria and Chagas disease, influencing market demand. Particularly, prominent pharmaceutical companies administer sizeable resources to R&D concentrating on establishing drug formulations. To reinforce their market estimation, these firms engage in deliberate association and assets. Meticulous regulatory caliber supervises drug assent, guaranteeing both security and productivity. North American establishments diligently cause worldwide health ventures inscribing parasitic illnesses. In spite of growth stimulated by enhanced consciousness and detection, provocations such as drug aversion and healthcare imbalances impact market dynamics.

Asia Pacific: This region experienced significant growth as its disease motifs, described by a broad variation of parasitic illnesses such as helminthiasis, leishmaniasis, and malaria, are a prominent element for market growth. The requirement for concentrated pharmacological remedies is underscored by the region's well-defined epidemiological ambiance, which is distinguished by a variation of parasitic disease kinds and pervasiveness.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Antiparasitic Drugs market report based on type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region:

By Type Outlook

Antiprotozoals

Anthelmintics

Others

By Route Of Administration Outlook

Topical

Oral

Injectable

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

