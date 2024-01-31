Qualcomm and SUNMI's SUPER POS Captivates NRF 2024, Enabling Windows Merchants to Experience Superior POS Capabilities

New York, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its fifth consecutive showing at the NRF Big Show in New York last week, the leading business IoT (Internet of Things) company SUNMI unveiled a series of exciting new products and solutions. Leading the way, Qualcomm and SUNMI have unveiled the 'Qualcomm x SUNMI SUPER POS' product solution for the first time on-site, accelerating the cross-platform transformation of global POS systems, garnering widespread attention and acclaim from exhibitors around the world.

SUNMI has deep market penetration for POS terminals based on Windows systems, and is set to maintain this major market share for the foreseeable future. However, businesses have an increasing demand for transforming Windows applications into Android applications, a need this SUPER POS is able to fill. Jack Lin, CEO of SUNMI said, “this innovative POS features super performance, super energy efficiency, and a super design. Businesses will be able to enjoy a superior POS experience, benefiting from the low power consumption, high performance, and a thin, light, and fashionable product design."

The SUPER POS solution launched by SUNMI and Qualcomm is based on an ARM architecture instead of a traditional x86 architecture. This ARM-based operating system has a built-in x86 converter and can support traditional Windows software.

Art Miller, Vice President of Business Development and Global Head of Retail IoT at Qualcomm, attended the release ceremony and said, “Qualcomm has been a leader in enabling Android point of sale (POS) terminals for the past few years. Now, there is support for multiple operating systems on the same platform, which allows companies like SUNMI to offer a POS terminal with Android and Windows IoT within the same product. Their new SUPER POS terminal is capable of supporting many AI use cases such as product recognition, biometrics, voice UI, and more. This allows for an improved customer experience and more flexible operational efficiency for retailers with multiple configurations on one hardware design. SUPER POS is another great breakthrough for the industry.”

SUNMI products have come a long way to reach this point. From its humble first show as a small start up with a booth on the first floor of NRF 2017, SUNMI now occupies an expansive third floor display for its range of digital solutions that are quickly becoming the industry standard. SUNMI’s offerings range from mobile payment terminals, desktop terminals, kiosks, and more digitalization solutions that are indispensable to businesses improving their efficiency and profitability. This year’s NRF show saw SUNMI unveiling new solutions developed with six different partners, including solutions for fast food, food trucks, restaurants, convenience stores and beauty salons.

SUNMI also displayed its new Hyper WiFi that has been designed to handle communications between the growing number of digital devices at businesses. This is one of the most powerful WiFi systems on the market, with a signal range of up to 1km and an automatic Smart Switch to maintain communications on the strongest signal. Hyper WiFi also features new strengthened security and encryption measures.

“These new products feature SUNMI’s industry leading technology and are at the cutting edge of retail payments and digitalization solutions,” noted Jack Lin at NRF. “Businesses will quickly see how sleek, easy to use, and reliable these products are for ensuring their smooth and profitable operations.”

About SUNMI

SUNMI is a global hardware technology company that specializes in developing cutting-edge hardware devices for a variety of industries, including retail, hospitality, and finance. SUNMI’s devices are designed to help businesses improve their efficiency, security, and customer experience, by offering innovative features such as mobile payments, cloud-based data management, and advanced security measures. With its commitment to quality and innovation, SUNMI is quickly becoming a leader in the hardware technology industry.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

Attachment