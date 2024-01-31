Grom Social Enterprises To Spotlight Curiosity Ink Media’s Catalog of Original IP and Top Draw Animation’s Award-Winning Animation Production Services During Kidscreen 2024

BOCA RATON, Fla. , Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) confirmed today that it will deploy key executives from its Curiosity Ink Media and Top Draw Animation subsidiaries at next week’s Kidscreen Summit – widely considered the premier kids’ entertainment industry gathering – to showcase its growing catalog of Grom-owned kid and family-centered intellectual property (IP) and animation production services. The announcement was made jointly today by Russell Hicks, President and Chief Content Officer of Curiosity Ink Media, and Paul Ward, President of Grom Social and Executive Vice President of Enterprises, both former Nickelodeon executives, who will lead presentations and meetings with several key decision makers from around the world.



Together, Hicks and Ward will spotlight Grom’s slate of IP and suite of animation production services offered through both its original storytelling division, Curiosity Ink Media, and Top Draw Animation, its 25-year-old Manila-based provider of premium animation production. The executives will be joined by various partners as together, they seek international distribution of their kid-first IP franchises intended to serve several key entertainment categories including theatrical-length films, recurring TV series, licensing, publishing, and several other potentially lucrative ancillary revenue drivers.

Among the offerings include:

Santa.com - slated for global distribution (Fall, 2025), this upbeat and heartwarming original animated feature film reminds us all about the magic of Christmas.

- slated for global distribution (Fall, 2025), this upbeat and heartwarming original animated feature film reminds us all about the magic of Christmas. Hey Fuzzy Yellow! - curriculum-driven content, comedic cast of characters, and unconventional situational setups make this the perfect preschool series.

- curriculum-driven content, comedic cast of characters, and unconventional situational setups make this the perfect preschool series. Denver the Dinosaur - animated series reboot about a group of California kids who find and befriend a real dinosaur and team up to protect him from an unscrupulous promotor who hopes to exploit Denver’s novelty and rarity.

- animated series reboot about a group of California kids who find and befriend a real dinosaur and team up to protect him from an unscrupulous promotor who hopes to exploit Denver’s novelty and rarity. Animation Production - Grom’s 300+ animation pros at the company’s studio in Manila, the Phillippines, produces animation for several leading international program suppliers.

“Without question, Kidscreen is the perfect marketplace to bring Grom’s dynamic catalog of offerings to partners in every facet of kids’ entertainment,” explains Ward. “Leading the charge with a theatrical-length film, a dynamic preschool series, hit publishing, innovative licensing and superb animation production from Top Draw, our goal is to team up with best-in-class partners and serve the entertainment needs of today’s kids and families.”

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. The company owns an 80% stake in Curiosity Ink Media, which is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows and maximizes the short, mid, and long-term commercial potential of Kids and Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at gromsocial.com or for investor relations information, please visit investors.gromsocial.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. activities that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods, and other risks set forth in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including, but not limited to general stock market conditions. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in the expansion of our existing and new service lines, noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long-term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations where we will be providing services, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein. Stockholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report are reasonable, we cannot assure stockholders and potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise.

