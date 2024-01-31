Honeygain Introduces Its Rebrand Leading The Industry To User-centric Approach

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honeygain has recently rebranded, fully embracing its dedication to user journey and experience. Their annual report for the year 2023 comments on all data-driven decisions that were made to make Honeygain’s user journey as smooth as possible.



As Honeygain approaches its fifth birthday as the leading crowdsourced web intelligence app, a full rebrand introduces new design solutions, characters, and overall style. Honeygain views the rebrand as a chance to give a face-lift to the app already used by millions of people worldwide and better connect to its audience.

This rebranding process is focused on improving the user experience and creating a memorable visual representation of what Honeygain is. From now on, users will see Honeygain in the style of Neo Brutalism .

Many big players, such as Google, Figma, and Shopify, chose the same style for their digital presence as it is bold, minimalistic, and user-centric. Honeygain also decided to adopt Neo Brutalism and emphasize its dedication to its users.

A Hanover study on corporate rebranding states that the most essential elements of a brand identity are brand promise, visual identity, and brand voice. From the beginning, Honeygain took its brand identity seriously and this rebrand only emphasizes the brand values that make this app unique.

The improved digital presence of Honeygain allows the app to stand out from the crowd and boost its competitive user-centric edge. Features like gamification are updated regularly and the results are stated in Honeygain’s annual report.

About Honeygain

Honeygain is the first-ever application that allows users to generate passive online income by sharing their Internet connection. It is the world’s first crowdsourced web intelligence network that provides services to global industries for price comparisons, advertisement verification, brand protection, and more.

