Tube Packaging Market to Surpass 17.21 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the Rising Obesity

Westford, USA, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, consumer awareness regarding food content has witnessed a marked evolution over the past few decades in the tube packaging market . As health consciousness becomes increasingly ingrained in consumer behaviors, a discernible shift has shifted away from processed foods. A substantial portion of consumers are actively veering away from processed offerings, with heightened awareness of the impact of dietary choices on personal well-being.

Dried grapes, commonly known as raisins, have garnered remarkable popularity and are prominent among the most desirable dried nuts and fruits worldwide, commanding a substantial tube packaging market share. Their widespread utilization in crafting an array of healthful and delectable snacks has propelled their prominence, making them a preferred choice among consumers.

Prominent Players in the Tube Packaging Market

Olam International Limited

Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd.

Dole Food Company Inc.

National Raisin Company

Arimex Ltd.

Kiantama Oy

Traina Foods Inc.

Lion Raisins Inc.

Graceland Fruit Inc.

Sun-Maid Growers of California

Jab Dried Fruit Products (Pty) Ltd.

Bergin Fruit Company Inc.

Paradise, Inc.

Royal Nut Company

Red River Foods Inc.

The Waterford Group LLC

Terri Lynn Inc.

Kanegrade Ltd.

Nutty Naturals

C. Pacific Foods Co. Ltd.

Dried Grapes Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to their Widespread Integration

Dried grapes have firmly established themselves as a beloved choice among dried nuts and fruits, capturing the share of the global tube packaging market. This preeminence is attributed to their widespread integration into a diverse array of health-conscious snacks, earning them a special place in the hearts of consumers.

Europe's markets exerted dominance over the tube packaging market, commanding a substantial share of over 30% in global revenue. Within the region, pivotal markets, including Germany, Netherlands, France, and the United Kingdom, have emerged as driving forces, propelling Europe's ascendancy in this sector.

Snacks Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Escalating Trend of Health-Conscious Snacking

Snacks segment emerges as a dynamic force within the tube packaging market experiencing the most rapid expansion and boasting the highest CAGR among its counterparts. This robust growth trajectory can be attributed to the escalating trend of health-conscious snacking, driven by the overarching desire to uphold holistic well-being.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific emerged as a dynamic hub driving the expansion of the tube packaging market. The region's remarkable growth trajectory is propelled by a burgeoning trend characterized by the escalating integration of dried fruits within the production of a diverse array of culinary creations.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the tube packaging market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Tube Packaging Market

In 2022, Ocean Spray forged a strategic partnership with CANOMIKS to elevate cranberry product innovation. Leveraging the inherent heart health and blood pressure benefits associated with this superfruit, the collaboration seeks to amplify Ocean Spray's offerings and cater to evolving consumer preferences for health-centric options.

Hyle Capital Partners, a private equity firm hailing from Italy, recently made a significant investment by acquiring the majority of Manuzzi. This undisclosed transaction bolsters Manuzzi's position within the prominent Italian retail landscape, accelerating its growth trajectory. Manuzzi, a distinguished Italian enterprise specializing in the production of nuts and dried fruit, stands to benefit from a strengthened market presence and increased growth opportunities due to this acquisition.

Key Questions Answered in Tube Packaging Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

