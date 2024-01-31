Konica Minolta Wins CyberSecured Award from Security Today Magazine

Ramsey, NJ, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced it received Security Today’s 2023 CyberSecured award for AI Gun Detection for its REACT – Visible Weapon Detection solution. Security Today is a leading industry brand of 1105 Media’s Infrastructure Solutions Group. The independently judged CyberSecured Awards honor the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are considered especially noteworthy in the transformation of cybersecurity.

The new Visible Weapon Detection module is part of Konica Minolta’s REACT platform and leverages technology from Scylla AI, a computer vision company based in Austin, Texas. Offering an end-to-end solution with a video security CCTV system, the software application helps organizations analyze situations and behaviors to offer advanced on-site (edge-based) real-time recognition and judgment-based AI processing. The solution’s smart analytics provide more effective ways to defuse dangerous situations for clients through video surveillance and real-time alerts.

“Time is critical in any dangerous situation, and REACT – Visible Weapon Detection can detect a weapon within a few seconds with a high level of accuracy. Now security teams don’t have to rely on just a human-based, manual process. This AI solution can be a key part of a comprehensive video security strategy for schools and other organizations,” said Vijay Raghavan, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Emerging Technologies, Konica Minolta. “Our VSS product development team recognized an urgent need for a weapons detection solution and REACT – Visible Weapon Detection gives K-12, higher education institutions, government offices and other organizations the ability to detect a potential threat very quickly and automatically share that information with their security teams and local law enforcement, to help save lives.”

Working with its partner Scylla AI, Konica Minolta developed an algorithm that can detect visible firearms. Integrated into the REACT platform with other AI and automation capabilities, the new Visible Weapon Detection module offers an unparalleled level of safety and security that is not dependent on continuous in-person monitoring. It allows for:

Real-time incident notification – with alerts in seconds

Protecting bystanders – with audio or mobile alerts

Sounding – through automation, so the security team can investigate quickly

Facilitating communication – whether to law enforcement or to a linked PA system

Detection in low-light situations – when human eyes can be challenged to see clearly

Securing facilities – when the solution is linked to door locks

The REACT Visible Weapon Detection module integrates with the REACT platform and offers algorithms that can be customized for each client’s site.

