Pasta Market Forecast to Reach $350.8 Billion by 2030: Consumer Health Consciousness Fueling Demand for Whole Wheat Pasta, Driving the Market at 3.88% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pasta Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report highlights the industry trends, market share, and growth trajectory from 2024 to 2030. According to the report, the market is projected to reach an impressive valuation of approximately US$ 35.08 billion by the year 2030. A dive into the research reveals a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.88% for the pasta market over the forecast period.

The upward market trend correlates strongly with urbanization patterns, as city dwellers with hectic schedules increasingly lean towards convenient and readily-prepared meal options like pasta. Furthermore, the market is undergoing a transformation driven by consumers' growing health consciousness, propelling the demand for whole wheat pasta, rich in fiber and essential nutrients.

In the segment of pasta type, chilled/fresh pasta is registering remarkable growth, gripping the market with the allure of freshness and convenience. This preference aligns with the growing consumer appetite for artisanal and gourmet food experiences.

Key Market Insights

The robust nature of semolina, with its high gluten content and coarse texture, is cast as the leading ingredient in the market, supporting pasta's distinct qualities and prolonging its shelf life.

Discounters as a distribution channel carved out a significant slice of the market share, offering economic options while maintaining quality to attract cost-sensitive consumers.

The Asian region, particularly China, is making its presence felt in the global market. Surging demand among the younger populace and the influence of Western dietary trends are fueling pasta popularity in the country.

Several key players steer the industry's direction, with companies like Ebro Foods, S.A., General Mills, and Campbell Soup Company among those that are markedly influencing market dynamics through innovation and strategic growth initiatives.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $26.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $35.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Ebro Foods, SA

General Mills

Campbell soup company

Conagra foods Inc.

Unilever

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (U.S.)

Nestle (Switzerland)

The Kraft Heinz company (U.S)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nfkafu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment