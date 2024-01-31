Global Influenza Vaccine Market Analysis & Forecast Report 2024: Advanced R&D Initiatives Poised to Catalyze Growth Through 2034

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Influenza Vaccine Market Analysis & Forecast 2024-2034: Market By Vaccine Type; By Indication; By Age Group; By Route of Administration; By Distribution Channel; and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Expansive Research on the Influenza Vaccine Market Highlights Potential Surge in Global Demand According to Newly Published Analysis for 2024-2034 Period
In our commitment to delivering cutting-edge industry insights, a comprehensive market analysis on the influenza vaccine landscape has been meticulously conducted, showcasing an impressive projection with anticipated market expansion from USD 8.45 billion in 2023 to USD 19.56 billion by 2034. Our forecast heralds a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.93% over the eleven-year period between 2024 and 2034. This notable study dives deep into segmented data highlighting the facets that underpin the market's vigorous climb.
This hard-hitting analysis underscores the surging importance of influenza vaccines, particularly live attenuated and inactivated vaccines. These segments are reaching new heights within medical circles due to their effectiveness, cost-efficiency, and ongoing R&D breakthroughs.
Significantly, the North American market is anticipated to secure the highest revenue share over the forecast period, bolstered by continuous product innovations and advancements in vaccine technology. Meanwhile, Europe is set to record the fastest growth rate, spurred by comprehensive governmental vaccination programs and increased public awareness.
Additional segmentation details within the report cater to various age groups, detailing the adult and pediatric impact, and examine the market based on the route of administration, differentiating between innovative nasal spray applications and traditional injection methods. Distribution channels, including hospitals, pharmacies, and government supplies, are dissected to contextualize the diverse availability of influenza vaccines.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|145
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$8.45 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$19.56 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Market Drivers Empowering Growth:
- Escalating global incidence of seasonal influenza
- Intensifying public health initiatives by governments and international agencies
- Reinforced global immunization strategies by organizations such as WHO
- Significant financial injections into vaccine research by industry leaders
- Rise in cutting-edge clinical trial activities aimed at novel vaccination solutions
Key Takeaways:
- A clear projection of market dynamics over the next decade
- Segmentation by vaccine type, indication, age group, route of administration, and distribution channel
- Strategic insights into the fastest growing regional markets and sectors
- Empirical market data to guide strategic business decisions
Companies Mentioned
- Viatris Inc.
- GSK plc
- Abbott
- Pfizer Inc
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Vaxess Technologies Inc
- OSIVAX
- AstraZeneca
- CSL Limited
- SINOVAC
- Sanofi
- EMERGENT
- EMERGEX VACCINES
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qm9288
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment