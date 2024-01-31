4K Medical Imaging Market Forecasted to Reach $1.96 Billion by 2030: X-Ray Technology, Hospitals, and North America Take the Lead, Driving the Market at 11.07% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "4K Medical Imaging Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global landscape of medical imaging is on the brink of transformation with the latest advancements in 4K resolution technologies. This comprehensive analysis of the burgeoning 4K Medical Imaging Market projects significant growth and a robust CAGR of 11.07% from 2023 to 2030. The study explores the factors propelling the market towards an estimated size of US$ 1.96 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Hospital Segment & X-Ray Technology Take the Lead in the 4K Medical Imaging Market

The report segments the market into various categories, highlighting the dominance of the X-ray technology segment due to its widespread adoption. X-rays continue to facilitate quick, clear insights, aiding in the detection and diagnosis of a multitude of conditions. These innovations are anticipated to bolster the growth of the X-ray market segment in the high-definition imaging sector significantly.

By end-user, hospitals are capturing the largest market share. The integration of advanced imaging technologies into surgical procedures and the growing demand for high-quality diagnostic tools have contributed to this segment's expansion. The report notes a particular upsurge in demand for advanced imaging technology in developed countries, especially within teaching hospitals.

North America Leading the Charge with Technological Advancements and Infrastructure

Geographically, the United States is expected to dominate the 4K medical imaging market throughout the assessment period. The presence of established healthcare infrastructure, alongside rapid adoption of electronic health records and picture archiving and communication systems, has been pivotal in fostering this growth. The report details the strategic movements by key players in the market to enhance their offerings and the implications on the industry at large.

Key Market Growth Drivers



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the aging population have heightened the demand for precise medical diagnostics and advanced imaging quality, fueling market growth. This demand is met with technological advancements that have improved imaging capabilities immensely. The market growth is further supported by substantial medical research, investments, and governmental efforts to enhance healthcare standards and services.

Leading Players in the 4K Medical Imaging Landscape



Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

Conmed Corporation

Medtronic

Sony

Fujifilm

Hitachi

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $941 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1,962 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11% Regions Covered Global

