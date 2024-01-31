Aktsiaselts Infortar signed a liquidity provider agreement with Swedbank AS. According to the agreement, Swedbank AS will start market making activity with Aktsiaselts Infortar shares in the Nasdaq OMX Tallinn Stock Exchange on 01.02.2024. The agreement was concluded for a period of six months, after which the contract becomes indefinite.



Market makers (liquidity providers) offer extra liquidity to investors and investors benefit from reduced liquidity costs.

Infortar operates in five countries, the company's main fields of activity are energy, maritime transport, and real estate. Infortar owns a 42% stake in AS Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 100,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, printing, taxi business and other areas. A total of 104 companies belong to the Infortar group: 48 subsidiaries, 5 affiliated companies and 50 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 1,333 people.

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

phone: +372 5156662

https://infortar.ee/en/investor