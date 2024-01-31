mTOR Inhibitors Market Report 2024: A $9.3 Billion Market by 2028, Driven by Increased Adoption in Oncology, Innovations in Transplantation Medicine and a Spike in Clinical Research into Efficacy

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mTOR Inhibitors Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for mTOR inhibitors is witnessing strong growth, with significant advancements in healthcare applications bolstering market size. This recent market report sheds light on this surge, detailing the pivotal role of mTOR inhibitors across diverse medical applications.

The comprehensive market analysis reveals a projected rise in the mTOR inhibitors market from $7.11 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $9.3 billion by 2028, driven by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. Crucial factors catalyzing this growth include increased adoption in oncology, innovations in transplantation medicine, and a spike in clinical research into their efficacy.

Notable Market Drivers

The prevalence of chronic kidney diseases is propelling market growth, with mTOR inhibitors like sirolimus and everolimus fundamental in treating these conditions and preventing rejection in renal transplantation.

An upsurge in global cancer diagnoses steers market demand, given mTOR inhibitors' effectiveness in addressing cancers associated with dysregulated mTOR pathways.

The aging global population contributes to an expanded patient base, with age-related diseases like cancer and Alzheimer's becoming more common targets for mTOR inhibitor therapies.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are fostering innovation and precision medicine advancements within the market, leading to the development of new therapeutic agents.

Product innovation remains a key market trend, highlighted by the introduction of novel treatments such as FYARRO for rare and aggressive cancers.

Geographic and Segment Insights

North America holds the position as the largest market region for mTOR inhibitors. However, Asia-Pacific is gaining momentum, projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Key Products and Applications



The mTOR inhibitors market encompasses a range of products and applications, with key offerings like Rapamune, Afinitor, and Zortress. These inhibitors serve various medical sectors, including oncology and organ transplantation, with administration routes ranging from oral to intravenous.

The expansive mTOR inhibitors market report offers a holistic view of the sector, including strategic analyses, market trends, and future growth projections. Clear segmentation provides insights into the mTOR inhibitors industry's dynamics, equipping healthcare professionals and industry stakeholders with essential data.

The research lays out the 'factory gate' value of the mTOR inhibitors market, encapsulating the raw revenue generated by manufacturers. Moreover, it spans a geographical and product spectrum, providing an in-depth evaluation of market influences and potential opportunities.

With a focus on branded and generic mTOR inhibitor tablets and capsules, the nuanced market context presented in this report is invaluable for informed decision-making within the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

The detailed insights and forward-looking analyses serve as key resources for anyone looking to understand the current state and prospects of the mTOR inhibitors market.



Companies Profiled:

Novartis

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc

LC Laboratories

Exelixis Inc.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Accord Healthcare Inc.

Par Pharmaceutical

AbbVie Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Biocon Limited

Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

Gland Pharma Ltd.

Apotex Inc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

AstraZeneca plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co. Inc.

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Aduro Biotech Inc.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International

Celgene Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g10s9c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.