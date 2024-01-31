Telecom Cloud Market to Surpass 105.78 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the 5G Network Deployment

Westford, USA, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, adoption of NFV and SDN technologies within the telecom sector is fueling the growth of the Telecom Cloud market . NFV and SDN enable operators to virtualize network functions and manage them through software, increasing network flexibility and cost-efficiency. Telecom cloud solutions provide the necessary infrastructure and resources to deploy and manage NFV and SDN, making them integral components in modernizing telecommunications networks.

The exponential growth in data traffic and the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices are driving the demand for telecom cloud services. Telecom operators are turning to cloud solutions to efficiently handle the massive volumes of data generated by IoT devices and the increasing demands of data-hungry applications. The scalability and agility of telecom cloud infrastructure enable operators to accommodate this surge in data traffic and provide seamless connectivity, making it a crucial driver for the market.

Prominent Players in the Telecom Cloud Market

AT&T Inc. (US)

Verizon Communications Inc. (US)

NTT Communications Corporation (Japan)

Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)

Telefonica S.A. (Spain)

Vodafone Group Plc (UK)

Orange S.A. (France)

China Telecom Corporation Limited (China)

China Mobile Communications Corporation (China)

BT Group Plc (UK)

SoftBank Group Corp. (Japan)

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

Tata Communications Limited (India)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia)

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (India)

KT Corporation (South Korea)

Saudi Telecom Company (Saudi Arabia)

Swisscom AG (Switzerland)

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (Italy)

Services Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to their Growing Demand for Consulting, Integration, and Managed Services

Services are emerging as a fast-growing segment within the global Telecom Cloud market. As telecom operators seek to optimize their networks and enhance service delivery, there is a growing demand for consulting, integration, and managed services. These services help in the efficient deployment and management of telecom cloud solutions. With the evolving nature of telecom infrastructure, services are pivotal in ensuring seamless integration, security, and ongoing operational support, making them a key driver of growth in the market.

North America maintains a dominant position in the global Telecom Cloud market. This supremacy is driven by its advanced technological infrastructure, significant investments in 5G and cloud technologies, and the presence of major telecom providers. The region leads in the adoption of telecom cloud solutions to support high-speed connectivity, edge computing, and innovative services. Additionally, a proactive regulatory environment and robust cybersecurity measures contribute to North America's dominance in the telecom cloud market.

Solution Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Need for Comprehensive Telecom Cloud Infrastructure

Solutions represent the dominant segment in the global telecom cloud market, primarily driven by the need for comprehensive telecom cloud infrastructure and software solutions. Telecom operators and service providers require scalable, cost-effective solutions for network virtualization, edge computing, and service delivery. With the continuous evolution of telecommunications technologies, solution providers play a pivotal role in enabling the deployment of advanced telecom services, making solutions the cornerstone of the market.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are emerging as a fast-growing segment in the Telecom Cloud market. The region's rapid economic growth, increasing smartphone penetration, and growing demand for high-quality digital services are propelling the adoption of telecom cloud solutions. Telecom operators in Asia Pacific are leveraging cloud technologies to expand network capabilities, accommodate data traffic growth, and deliver low-latency services. As the region continues to invest in 5G infrastructure and digital transformation, its role in the global telecom cloud market is poised to expand rapidly.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the telecom cloud market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Telecom Cloud Market

In July 2023, The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications (MOC), was established the Bharat 6G Alliance (B6GA) in to accelerate India's technological growth in the telecom sector. The B6GA website was also developed in this regard. B6GA is a collaborative platform in India that brings startups, public and private companies, academia, research institutions, global technology alliances and standard development organizations together.

In February 2023, Snowflake, a data cloud business, launched Telecom Data Cloud. Snowflake's data platform, Snowflake, as well as partner-delivered solutions and industry-specific data sets, are all part of the Telecom Data Cloud package. The Telecom Data Cloud enables the breakdown of data silos in TSPs' internal and external ecosystem activities, allowing businesses to simply and securely access data in real time, enrich it with machine learning (ML) models, and ultimately promote informed decision-making.

Key Questions Answered in Telecom Cloud Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

