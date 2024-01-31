ACE Inhibitors Market Forecasted to Surge to $9 Billion by 2028 Amid Growing Cardiovascular and Hypertension Concerns

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ACE Inhibitors Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ACE inhibitors market is projected to experience robust growth, reaching a market value of $9 billion by 2028, with a notable CAGR of 5.6%. This expansion is underpinned by the escalating prevalence of cardio-renal diseases such as hypertension, which requires effective treatment options like ACE inhibitors.

The market has seen sustainable growth from $6.9 billion in 2023 and is poised to incrementally rise to $7.24 billion in 2024. This upward trajectory can be attributed to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases globally, a burgeoning aging population susceptible to chronic health conditions, and regulatory endorsements enhancing the visibility and trust in ACE inhibitors for managing several health conditions including diabetes.

Escalating Burden of Hypertension

A significant growth driver for the ACE inhibitor products is the rising global burden of hypertension. According to the World Health Organization, over a billion individuals are affected by hypertension, with a significant percentage unaware of their condition. ACE inhibitors are critical in the management of elevated blood pressure levels, offering therapeutic benefits in vascular relaxation and blood flow improvement.

Cardiovascular Disorders Fueling Demand

Furthermore, the rising incidence of cardiac disorders such as heart failure and coronary artery disease catalyzes the demand for ACE inhibitors. These medications are integral to managing such disorders by reducing vasoconstriction and improving heart function.

Market Trends and Innovations

Focus on Renal Protection: Increased emphasis on preserving kidney function in patients with hypertension and diabetes.

Combination Therapies: Advances in combination therapy formulations to enhance patient adherence and therapeutic outcomes.

Generics and Competition: The proliferation of generic medications fostering accessibility but also bringing pricing pressures.

Patient-Centric Care: A shift towards personalized healthcare approaches to maximize treatment efficacy.

Regulatory and Safety Considerations: Ongoing updates in regulatory guidelines to ensure the safety and effectiveness of ACE inhibitors.

Regional Insights



North America remains the predominant region in the ACE inhibitors market, bolstered by comprehensive healthcare infrastructure and awareness programs. Asia-Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing region, underlining the increased healthcare access and rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases in the region.

Noteworthy players in the ACE inhibitors space, such as Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, and Johnson & Johnson, continue to innovate and develop efficacious drugs to meet the growing demand for treatments in this therapeutic area.

This latest study on the ACE inhibitors market provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, growth drivers, and the competitive landscape, shedding light on the key factors influencing the industry's trajectory towards 2028. The comprehensive report serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders within the healthcare sector, policymakers, and investors monitoring the pharmaceutical landscape for heart health and blood pressure management solutions.

As the ACE inhibitors market continues its growth path, this report's findings are a testament to the sustained investment and focus in cardiovascular and kidney health arenas, highlighting advancements, challenges, and opportunities within this dynamic healthcare segment.

