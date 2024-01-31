Home Infusion Therapy Market Poised for Expansion: Comprehensive Analysis Forecasts Strong Growth by 2033

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Home Infusion Therapy Market Analysis & Forecast to 2023-2033: Market By Product; By Application; By End-user; and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As health care trends shift towards in-home patient care, the market is progressively adapting, seeing an increase in innovative partnerships among market players to enhance technology and patient care in the comfort of their own homes.





The market analysis offers a segmented view, breaking down data into various sub-categories such as product-based infusion pumps, which are leading revenue generation. The demand for such pumps is growing in line with advancements in the technology of remote monitoring through devices like IV Ensure, which significantly improve patient outcomes through adherence and well-being tracking

From an application perspective, anti-infective therapy has topped the market, supported by heightened awareness and increased prevalence of infectious diseases. On the other hand, chemotherapy is expected to experience the fastest growth rate, propelled by technological advancements and the rising incidence of chronic diseases. An example of innovation in this space includes the AutoEx® Chemotherapy Infusion Pump, which recently received marketing approval from the NMPA.

As for end-users, patients themselves have contributed vastly to the market's profits. Home infusion therapy has been embraced due to its convenience, independence it offers to patients, and prevention of hospital-acquired infections. The AvosetGO is a case in point, with built-in touch screens on infusion pump apparatuses, allowing for remote monitoring.

The comprehensive report also provides a deep-dive regional analysis where North America is reported as a dominant force in the global market due to rising chronic diseases and technological breakthroughs in home infusion therapy. Collaborations such as the partnership between Ivenix, Inc. and Smiths Medical highlight the regional market's commitment to advancing patient safety.

Asia Pacific, however, is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate, guided by a strong inclination towards in-home care and advancements in healthcare. Significant partnerships such as the one between Terumo and Glooko aim to introduce world-class diabetes data solutions, thereby illustrating the innovative trajectory of APAC's healthcare industry.

