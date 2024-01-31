Canon Places Fifth in U.S. Patent Rankings, Achieving Top Spot Among Japanese Companies for 38 Years Running

Melville, NY, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced that its parent company, Canon Inc., ranked fifth for the number of U.S. patents awarded in 2023, becoming the only company in the world to have ranked in the top five for 38 years running, according to the latest ranking of preliminary patent results issued by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

Canon is dedicated to innovating across its four key business sectors: printing, imaging, medical, and industrial equipment. Alongside enhancing the competitiveness of each sector, the company has recently concentrated on advancing foundational technologies. These include cutting-edge SPAD sensors, photon counting CT, deep learning image processing, next-generation commercial printing technology, and nanoimprint lithography. These technologies serve as potential sources for new business ventures, applied across diverse purposes. Aligning with current trends, Canon actively promotes the acquisition and utilization of intellectual property rights to fortify its core competency technologies. This strategic approach ensures the maintenance of a robust patent portfolio, safeguarding the competitiveness and autonomy of its businesses.

"We are firm in our commitment to push the boundaries of imaging technology," said Seymour Liebman, executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel of Canon U.S.A., Inc., and senior managing executive officer of Canon Inc. “Canon’s relentless pursuit of excellence is the driving force in developing innovative technology that will help contribute to a strong future."

Canon is steadfast in its commitment to advancing its intellectual property initiatives, with the objective of reinforcing its business, offering products and services that bring added value, and contributing to the future.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.