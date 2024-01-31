NordPass becomes a leader in G2’s winter password manager quadrant

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordPass has been rated as a leader in the password manager quadrant report by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. Every quarter, G2 selects the best password managers, as chosen by customer reviews. The award is based on the responses of software users.



In total, NordPass received eight recognitions by G2 in 2inter 2024:

Easiest To Do Business With — Small-Business — Ease Of Doing Business With

Leader Americas

Leader EMEA

Leader Europe

Password Manager Leader

Leader Small-Business EMEA

Leader Small-Business Europe

Leader Small-Business

“We are incredibly excited by this recognition — our goal is to create an easy-to-use, affordable, and secure product. So this award by G2 and our customers is a great achievement,” says Tomas Smalakys, chief technology officer at NordPass.

Recently, NordPass introduced even more useful features, such as an improved Data Breach Scanner with real-time notifications about data breaches, and Email Masking, an important tool to enhance email security and reduce clutter.

Moreover, users of NordPass highlighted numerous favorite features, including its password generator, sharing capabilities, and NordPass authenticator (TOTP).

Read what our customers had to say about NordPass Business

“NordPass is my go-to solution for hassle-free digital security. It generates strong, unique passwords, saving me from the mental gymnastics of remembering them. The seamless integration into my daily routine, coupled with secure storage for credit card details, makes NordPass my reliable ally in the online realm.” — Serena I.

“We searched for the most optimal password manager for our 10+ people company. We have tried a couple of options and ended up selecting NordPass, and since then, we use it daily. It's highly flexible, the plugins for Safari and Chrome work flawlessly, and we used to have problems with this from other suppliers. Items can be easily reshared between employees. A cool add-on is keeping TOTP codes within the password item, the same NordPass mobile app. They have also done great work with context switching between private/business.” — Grzegorz B.

ABOUT NORDPASS

NordPass is a password manager for both business and consumer clients. It’s powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease of use in mind, NordPass allows users to access passwords securely on desktop, mobile, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them. NordPass was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app trusted by more than 14 million customers worldwide. For more information: www.nordpass.com.

More information: press@nordsec.com