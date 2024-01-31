Global Wafer Biscuit Market Forecast Report 2024-2028: Expected CAGR of 5.84% from 2023-2028

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wafer Biscuit Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Innovative flavors and an increase in health-conscious offerings are spearheading the anticipated surge in the global wafer biscuit market, projected to grow by USD 2.87 billion during the 2023-2028 period.

This comprehensive market research publication examines this trajectory, equipping stakeholders with vital insights into this dynamic sector.

Key Highlights of the Wafer Biscuit Market

The exhaustive research report unfurls numerous crucial market trends propelling growth. Central to the progressing market landscape is a drive towards innovation, particularly within flavor profiles and product assortments. The surge in new product introductions, alongside bolstering on-trade sales of bakery confectionery items, is set to catalyze market expansion significantly.

Market Segmentation Overview:

The wafer biscuit market analysis dives into detailed segmentation, encapsulating distribution channels, types, and geographical analysis:

Analysis of Cream-filled and Coated varieties offers insights into consumer preferences and emerging trends. Geography: An in-depth geographical segmentation encompasses Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa, and South America, identifying regional growth outliers and market dynamics.

Among the pivotal trends identified is the swelling popularity of gluten-free, dairy-free, and allergen-free wafer biscuits. This health-centric consumer shift, along with an enthusiastic embrace of sustainable packaging solutions and intensified advertising and marketing efforts, is anticipated to stimulate continued market demand.

Vendor Landscape and Growth Prediction

The sophisticated vendor analysis featured in the report aims to empower clients with strategies to improve market positioning. The analysis examines key market players that are influencing the market dynamics and preparing for emerging opportunities. Additionally, the research highlights significant trends and challenges set to impact market growth—insightful data for companies to harness strategic advantages.

The wafer biscuit market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Type

Cream-filled

Coated

By Geography

Europe

North America

APAC

Middle East and Africa

South America

Companies Profiled

A. Loacker Spa AG

Antonelli Bros Ltd.

Artisan Biscuits Products

Bauducco

BOLERO Confectionery of Thrace SA

Ferrero International S.A.

Gokulsnacks

Greco Brothers Ltd.

Lago Group Spa

Lotte Corp.

Mars Inc.

Nestle SA

Pickwick Hygienic Products Pvt. Ltd.

pladis Foods Ltd.

Pure Temptation Pvt. Ltd.

Ravi Foods Pvt. Ltd.

The Hershey Co.

The J.M Smucker Co.

Universal Robina Corp.

Mondelez International Inc.

