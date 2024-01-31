Nanotechnology Photocatalysis Surface Coating Market projected to reach USD 737.0 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - a comprehensive study by MarketDigits

Richmond, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Nanotechnology Photocatalysis Surface Coating Market ” , by Coating Type (Titanium dioxide, Zinc oxide, Others), Application (Concrete, Building panels, Glass, Ceramics, Painted surfaces, Others), Thickness (<10nm, 10-20nm,20-30nm,>30nm), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Conventional Store, Online, Subscription Model, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Nanotechnology Photocatalysis Surface Coating Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 300.0 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 737.0 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 13.7% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Coating Type, Thickness, Distribution Channel, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Nanotechnology Photocatalysis Surface Coating Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Nanotechnology Photocatalysis Surface Coating market occupies a significant role in the contemporary food industry, offering convenience and quick meal solutions to consumers with increasingly busy lifestyles. nanomaterials have emerged as one of the main inﬂuencers in technology and biomedicine. The extremely small size of nanomaterials (5–100 nm) owe them miraculous properties due to their large surface area in addition to quantum conﬁnement. It is well known that nanomaterials can be shaped in many forms as rods, thin ﬁlms, powder, and so on. They also can be synthesized through several methods resulting in different shapes, sizes, and properties. Therefore, they are applied in mostly every life sector including, drugs and modiﬁcations, manufacturing, and materials, environmental issue electronics, energy production, and industry. The photocatalysis process using the unique properties of nanomaterials has been applied in a wide range of applications such as degradation of pollutants from atmosphere and water. The Nanotechnology Photocatalysis Surface Coating market benefits the food industry by tapping into evolving consumer needs, creating opportunities for manufacturers, retailers, and suppliers to adapt and thrive. Visible light photocatalysis has attracted much attention due to its applications in solar energy renovation and ecological decontamination in the presence of solar light. Semiconductor photocatalysts are used in this process because they produce hydroxyl and oxidative radicals, which are very reactive and help in the degradation process.

Major Vendors in the Global Nanotechnology Photocatalysis Surface Coating Market:

BROCHIER TECHNOLOGIES

Catalyst for World Water

CHEMIFY LIMITED

Diatomix

FNNANO

FN-nano

Johnson Matthey

JOMA INTERNATIONAL AS

Kastus

Keronite

Kse, Inc.

N5 Sensors

Pani Clean Inc

PCN Materials

Pioneer Astronautics

Puralytics

Sonata LLC

Sonata Scientific

Syzygy Plasmonics Inc

VYSOKA SKOLA CHEMICKO

Developing coating for solar reduction

With rapid development of cities and undeniable climatic changes, cities are now facing temperature rise that deteriorates the comfort of living. In order to improve the energy efficiency and increase living comfort with lesser pollutant emissions, a variety of approaches using state-of-art technologies to lower the temperatures of cities have been explored. Santamouris et al. had earlier reviewed on the cooling material application in buildings. Various technologies including highly reflective materials, cool coloured materials, phase change materials and dynamic cool materials have been briefly studied. Santamouris carried on to review on the technologies of increasing albedo of cities to fight the heat in islands and improve comfort in urban environments. The increased albedo of reflective roof (cool roof) showed great mitigation impact.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Cost effective and easy to use

Remove environmental pollution

The coating disinfects the surface when exposed to light.

Destroys viruses, bacteria and other volatile compounds

Opportunities:

Technological Advancements

Health and Wellness Trends

Increase consumer attraction having cleaniness, hygine

Self-cleaning and antimicrobial properties

Spray coating is getting versatile

Advancements in Water Processing Technologies

Different types of toxic containments are present in water which have adverse effect upon consumption and led to a waterborne diseases. That’s containments can be presents in the form of organic and inorganic chemicals or physical, biological, radiological or heavy metal substance. Industry waste is the major cause of water pollution because they discard about 20% of the annual dye consumption into the water bodies. We need a method to remove these organic pollutants form water. There are different water purification conventional methods are available like chemical transformation, distillation, biological treatments, reverse osmosis, coagulation and flocculation, microfiltration, ultraviolet treatment, ultrafiltration and many others. Each of these method have specific limitation present conventional method are not sufficient to remove the containments from water and to supply 100% drinking water. These were also expensive and energy required specially for developing countries not affordable. Here, new and developed water purification technology are tremendously important in present world crises situation, Nanomaterials as a photo-catalyst provided us ground breaking environmental friendly results.

North America dominates the market for Nanotechnology photocatalysis surface coating.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global Nanotechnology Photocatalysis Surface Coating market, with the United States leading in consumption and market share. The region's dominance can be attributed to the high prevalence of corporate firms are moving toward hyienic practices by opting for titanium dioxide photo-cataysis surface coating materials, which are set to propel the demand for nanotech surface coatings. The U.S. market particularly benefits from a diverse consumer base with a penchant for quick and convenient meal options.

Asia-Pacific, and specifically India, is emerging as a key player with substantial growth potential in the Nanotechnology Photocatalysis Surface Coating market China, India, and Saudi Arabia are expected to remain the top three consumers of nanotechnology photocatalysis surface coatings. India's market is driven by a rising urban population, increasing disposable incomes, and a shift towards Westernized habits. The convenience factor aligns well with the fast-paced urban life in countries like India, making nanotechnology photocatalysis surface coating increasingly popular. Additionally, government initiatives promoting the processing sector and improvements in distribution channels contribute to the market's growth.

Another noteworthy region is the Middle East and Africa, where the demand for convenient food solutions is on the rise due to changing lifestyles and an expanding working-class population. The growing use of glass facades in commercial infrastructure is set to spur the demand for transparent glass coatings. South Africa, in particular, showcases promise as a market with high growth potential, driven by urbanization and a growing awareness of convenient food options.

The Coating Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global Nanotechnology Photocatalysis Surface Coating market, Coating materials serve the purposes to protect, enhance and/or confer additional functionalities and properties to the underlying object surface or bulk materials. In recent years, nanotechnologies have been extensively incorporated into the functional coatings as manipulation of materials at the nanoscale can impart some unique chemical, mechanical, thermal, surface and photophysical properties that can be exploited to enhance functions required in urban built environments. In this review paper, recent research progresses of several categories of functional coatings were summarized with emphasis on their applications for green and smart buildings. These included hydrophobic coatings, hydrophilic and photocatalytic coatings, coatings for reduction in surface solar radiation as well as phase change materials (PCM) coatings.

