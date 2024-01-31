Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market projected to reach USD 45.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 37.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - says MarketDigits in its latest study

Richmond, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market ” , by Product Type (Meal (Powder), Oil, Whole), Insect Type (Black Soldier Fly, Orthoptera, Housefly, Silkworm, Mealworm), Application (Livestock (Poultry, Swine), Pet Food, Aquaculture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 4.9 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 45.5 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 37.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Product Type, Insect Type, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Beta Hatch Delibugs Sample of Companies Covered Entobel Entomo Farms EnviroFlight, LLC

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

Major Vendors in the Global Edible Insects For Animal Feed Market:

Beta Hatch

Delibugs

Entobel

Entomo Farms

EnviroFlight, LLC

Haocheng Mealworms Inc.

Hexafly Biotech

HiProMine S.A.

InnovaFeed

Kreca Ento-Feed BV

Mutatec

nextProtein

Nusect

Nutrition Technologies Group

Protenga

Protix

Ynsect SAS

High Demand for Mealworms Due to Their Rich Nutritional Profile

The high demand for mealworms in the Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market is a significant driver, attributed to their rich nutritional profile. Mealworms are a potent source of essential nutrients, including high-quality proteins, beneficial fats, vitamins, and minerals. With a nutritional composition that aligns well with the dietary needs of livestock and aquaculture, mealworms have gained popularity as an effective and sustainable feed ingredient. Their versatility and compatibility with various animal species contribute to increased demand, addressing the growing need for alternative protein sources in animal nutrition. As the industry embraces the nutritional benefits of mealworms, the demand surge reflects a broader shift toward sustainable and nutrient-dense solutions in the animal feed sector.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

High Demand for Mealworms Due to Their Rich Nutritional Profile

Sustainability and Environmental Concerns

Opportunities:

Diversification of Product Offerings

Integration into Circular Economies

Technology Integration in Farming Practices

Technology integration in farming practices is a prominent trend in the Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market. Insect farming operations are increasingly leveraging advanced technologies to enhance efficiency and sustainability. Automation, precision farming, and data analytics are being applied to optimize environmental conditions, automate feeding processes, and monitor insect health. These technological advancements contribute to increased production consistency, reduced resource inputs, and improved overall yields. The integration of smart farming practices not only ensures optimal conditions for insect growth but also enables real-time monitoring and control, fostering precision in insect farming operations. As the industry continues to evolve, the use of technology is poised to play a pivotal role in scaling up insect production and meeting the rising demand for sustainable animal feed solutions.

The market for Edible Insects for Animal Feed is dominated by North America.

Europe stands out as the dominating region in the Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market, holding the largest market share. The region's leadership is driven by a confluence of factors, including a strong focus on sustainable agriculture, stringent regulations promoting alternative protein sources, and a growing awareness of environmental concerns associated with traditional feed ingredients. European countries have been at the forefront of embracing insect-based solutions in animal nutrition, leveraging the rich nutritional profiles of edible insects like mealworms and crickets. The increasing acceptance of insect-derived products, coupled with supportive regulatory frameworks, has facilitated the widespread adoption of edible insects in animal feed formulations. As the demand for sustainable and protein-rich feed alternatives continues to rise, Europe is likely to maintain its prominent position in driving the growth of the Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market.

The Aquaculture Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on application the Edible Insects for Animal Feed market is segmented into Livestock, Pet Food, and Aquaculture. Aquaculture emerges as the dominating application segment in the Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market. The inherent nutritional benefits of edible insects, such as mealworms and black soldier fly larvae, align seamlessly with the dietary requirements of aquatic species. Insects offer a rich source of proteins, essential amino acids, and other vital nutrients crucial for optimal growth and health in aquaculture. The sustainability factor further enhances their appeal, addressing the industry's need for eco-friendly and efficient protein sources. As the aquaculture sector continues to expand globally to meet the rising demand for seafood, the utilization of edible insects in aquafeed formulations has become a strategic imperative, contributing significantly to the market's growth and establishing aquaculture as a key driver within the Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market.

Segmentations Analysis of Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market: -

By Product Type: Meal (Powder) Oil Whole

By Insect Type: Black Soldier Fly Orthoptera Housefly Silkworm Mealworm

By Application: Livestock Poultry Swine Pet Food Aquaculture

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



