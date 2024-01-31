Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market Forecast Report 2024-2028 - Expected CAGR of 17.3% from 2023 to 2028

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for disposable medical supplies is anticipated to witness a substantial growth spurt, as a recently published market analysis predicts an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3% from 2023-2028. Elevated by the accelerating demand in the healthcare sector, the market valuation is projected to escalate by USD 604.17 billion over the forecast period.

User safety concerns and technological advancements are significantly energizing the market. Notable growth drivers include an escalating need for disposable medical supplies to maintain hygiene and minimize cross-contamination, an increase in diabetic and infectious disease diagnosis rates, and a rise in hospitalization and surgical procedures.

Key Market Segmentation Highlights

By Type: The spectrum of products like gloves, drapes, gowns, and surgical masks.

The spectrum of products like gloves, drapes, gowns, and surgical masks. By End-user: Analysis covering hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, among others.

Analysis covering hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, among others. By Geographical Landscape: An in-depth view of the market share across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World.

The market landscape is evolving with technological advancements enhancing product quality. Furthermore, a shift towards powder-free gloves and the burgeoning medical tourism in developing economies are expected to keep the demand curve on an upward trajectory.

Innovations and Vendor Landscape

Leading industry players are continually innovating and releasing state-of-the-art products to stay competitive. The report undertakes a thorough analysis of top vendors, offering insights into their strategic market positioning and portfolio offerings. Strong investment in research and development, coupled with a surge in healthcare needs globally, positions these companies for success in the expanding disposable medical supplies marketplace.

A thorough examination of the market scenario unveils the effervescent market growth opportunities. Analysis also delves into prevalent trends, potential challenges, and promotional strategies that affect the market dynamics. Industry stakeholders will find the report instrumental in designing well-informed business strategies to capitalize on the forthcoming growth prospects.

This valuable market insight underscores the strategic importance of adaptive supply strategies and product development in the disposable medical supplies industry, charting a course for enduring success and resilience in a rapidly evolving global market landscape.

Companies profiled:

3M Co.

Ambu AS

Ansell Ltd.

B.Braun SE

Becton Dickinson and Co.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

GPC Medical Ltd.

ICU Medical Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

Medline Industries LP

Medtronic Plc

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Smith and Nephew plc

Stryker Corp.

Teleflex Inc.

Terumo Corp.

Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Device Co. Ltd.

Nipro Corp.

Semperit AG Holding

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uxaolk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.