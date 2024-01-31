Hybrid Mattress Market Set for Notable Growth, Poised to Expand by USD 1.83 Billion with CAGR of 8.36% During 2023-2028

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hybrid Mattress Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hybrid mattress market is currently experiencing a significant growth trajectory and is expected to surge by an impressive USD 1.83 billion within the 2023-2028 period. Accelerating at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.36%, the market is propelled by dynamic factors such as the burgeoning real estate sector, the rise in online retailing, and advanced offline retail networks in developed nations.

In a comprehensive market research study, the hybrid mattress market has been closely analyzed, offering insights into market size, forecast, trends, growth drivers, and the myriad challenges it faces. A deep-dive into the various segments of the market reveals its layout across key applications—household and commercial use—and distribution channels, both offline and online. The geographical lens of the research extends to APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

One of the trailblazing trends steering market expansion involves the advent of smart mattresses, revolutionizing the way consumers perceive sleep technology. Other forces such as the escalating demand for eco-friendly mattresses and multifunctional beds are also contributing to the market’s upward trajectory.

A pivotal section of the analysis is dedicated to the operational strategies of leading market participants, along with foreseeable market trends and the prospective hurdles that businesses may need to navigate.

Providing detailed market and vendor landscapes, the research report serves as a strategic guide for enterprises looking to solidify their standing in the hybrid mattress market landscape. It includes sophisticated vendor analysis aimed at enabling clients to bolster their market presence amidst stiff competition.

Key Report Highlights:

Examination of the hybrid mattress market size and anticipated growth.

Detailed segmentation analysis by usage, distribution channels, and regions.

In-depth understanding of market dynamics, including drivers and emerging trends.

Strategic insights and analysis of leading market players and competition.

Assessment of the impact of online retail expansion and real estate development on market growth.

Evaluation of challenges and business opportunities in the forecast period.

With its comprehensive data and nuanced market analysis, the report serves as a valuable resource for understanding the current market dynamics and the future direction of the hybrid mattress industry.

Companies Profiled

Avocado Mattress LLC

Boyd Sleep

Brooklyn Bedding

Casper Sleep Inc.

Diamond Mattress Co. Inc.

Eclipse Mattress

Englander Sleep Products

Kingsdown Inc.

Kurlon Enterprise Ltd.

Layla Sleep Inc.

Leesa Sleep LLC

MLILY USA

Restonic Mattress Corp.

Restwell Sleep Products

Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

Springwall Sleep Products Inc.

Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Therapedic International

Zinus Inc.

Zoma Sleep





